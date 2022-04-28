Startup Voyager to invest £2.2mn, grow UK-based travel site ExperiWise

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency Startup Voyager will pump £2.2 million over the next two years to expand its newly launched UK-based travel site ExperiWise.

"With renewed interest in inbound tourism, we are excited about the huge growth potential of our travel site ExperiWise in the UK," said Arijit Banerjea, co-founder and CEO of Startup Voyager.

The investment is a part of the new £1 billion trade deals between UK and Indian businesses that British Prime Minister Mr. Boris Johnson announced on April 21, 2022, during his two-day visit to India.

"Over the next few months, ExperiWise will be collaborating with UK travel organizations to drive tourism from India for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham," said Jayati Ghose, co-founder, and CSO at Startup Voyager.

"ExperiWise plans to drive domestic and international tourist traffic to small travel service providers in the UK who do not have a robust web presence. In doing so, we hope to add to sustainable and community driven tourism in the UK and thereby create more jobs in the travel industry," added Ghose.

Startup Voyager is keen on hiring over 25 people in the UK to grow its travel business.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the UK travel and tourism industry will contribute around £192 billion to the country's economy in 2022.

About the Company:

Startup Voyager is an SEO and content marketing agency that has helped US-based billion dollar companies and tech startups grow their organic website traffic. Startup Voyager is a 100% remote company with 35+ employees across 7 countries and has corporate entities in the UK, India, and Canada.

Website: https://startupvoyager.com/

ExperiWise is a UK-based travel website that helps travelers find beautiful destinations often overlooked or under-explored. ExperiWise is part of Startup Voyager Digital UK Limited. Website: https://www.experiwise.com/

About the Founders:

Arijit 'Peter' Banerjea: Before founding Startup Voyager, Arijit consulted and worked for several tech companies in various digital marketing roles. His work has appeared in top blogs like Entrepreneur, Inc., HuffPost, Fast Company, Lifehacker, etc.

Jayati Ghose: Before launching Startup Voyager, Jayati was a business journalist for more than 12 years with The Telegraph and Financial Express, interacting with CXOs of Fortune 500 companies, startup founders, and leaders of nations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806440/Startup_Voyager_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startup Voyager