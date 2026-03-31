New website feature empowers traders with greater control, flexibility, and confidence through strategy sharing and automated trade replication.

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has introduced Web STAR Copy, a new web-based feature designed to simplify access to copy trading and enable more structured participation in financial markets. The feature allows traders to follow and copy strategies from experienced participants, improving execution consistency and overall trading efficiency.

STARTRADER Launches Web STAR Copy to Expand Social Trading Capabilities

As demand for social and copy trading grows among retail traders, Web STAR Copy offers a more structured way to participate, allowing users to create a dedicated account via the STARTRADER Client Portal and choose to act as either a Signal Provider or a Copier.

Experienced traders can monetize their strategies, while Copiers can follow proven approaches and trade with less reliance on manual execution.

The feature is built to enhance transparency and confidence. Strategy pages provide clear visibility into key performance metrics, including returns, trading activity, and the number of active Copiers, enabling users to evaluate strategies based on real data and make more informed choices.

Web STAR Copy also gives traders greater flexibility in how they participate. Copiers can tailor how trades are copied according to their individual preferences, while integrated risk management settings help control exposure and protect capital in changing market conditions.

In addition, users benefit from full visibility and control over their trading activity, including real-time positions, transaction history, and profit-sharing summaries. Flexible management options allow traders to adjust their participation at any time, ensuring a more responsive and controlled trading experience.

"Web STAR Copy reflects our focus on building a more connected trading ecosystem, where transparency and trust support long-term participation. We are continuously evolving our offering to give traders the confidence to engage with the markets in a more structured and reliable way."

— Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

The introduction of Web STAR Copy reflects STARTRADER's ongoing commitment to enhancing its digital trading ecosystem by developing features that support collaboration, strategy sharing, and flexible participation for traders worldwide.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER serves both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as its core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance and sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

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