The new launch enables traders to access leading US stocks beyond standard market hours with greater flexibility and continuity.

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has introduced 24/5 trading on 20 of the most actively traded US stocks. The new instruments, identified by a ".24H" suffix under a dedicated US.24H security group, are now live across STARTRADER's trading platforms.

STARTRADER Introduces 24-5 US Stock Trading, Expanding Access to Extended-Hours Markets

The launch of this product comes in response to the global demand for extended hours and broader market access. With exchanges such as Nasdaq preparing to offer 24/5 US equity trading and crypto platforms increasingly listing tokenized US stocks, STARTRADER joins a select group of brokers offering this capability, positioning itself at the forefront of this market development.

In addition to extended market access, 24/5 US stocks are offered with 5:1 leverage to support more stable liquidity during off-hours trading.

Clients seeking higher leverage can continue to trade standard US stock products at up to 33:1. This dual offering allows STARTRADER to cater to different trading strategies while maintaining a balanced risk environment.

As put in the words of the CEO of STARTRADER, Mr. Peter Karsten: "We know that our clients' needs are different. Some look for opportunities beyond market hours; others seek higher potential, and STARTRADER responds to both while operating within a regulated framework. This approach reflects the company's commitment to delivering flexible solutions while maintaining strong standards of transparency and client protection."

Indeed, STARTRADER is regulated across five jurisdictions, which shows that the broker continues to prioritize governance and transparency as it expands its product range. This positions the company among a limited group of brokers offering structured access to extended-hours US equity trading.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY. As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as its core principle.

Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

https://www.startrader.com/

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