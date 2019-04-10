Startek Receives 2019 Top 50 Digital Edge Award From IDG

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has received the 2019 Top 50 Digital Edge Award from the CIO Executive Council and IDG at the AGENDA19 Conference. Startek received the award for its innovative automation project developing and implementing its proprietary IT helpdesk chatbot.

The AGENDA19 Conference is a business leadership conference focused on driving companies forward in an ever-changing technological environment. Each year the conference focuses on the most pressing issues in business and technology. The Digital Edge Awards honor the top 50 innovators that are transforming organizations and driving business success in IT across all industries, including local, state and federal government organizations. Recipients were selected by a panel of executive peers who evaluate projects based on complexity, scale, outcomes and innovation.

In addition to accepting the award, Startek's Global CIO Wayne White and Global VP of IT Solutions and Transformation Art Burt participated in roundtable discussions on the future of innovation and how to consistently provide value to clients in a rapidly changing business environment.

"Startek is at the forefront of integrating advanced technologies with exceptional human capital to deliver best-in-class, omnichannel solutions on a global scale," said Lance Rosenzweig, president and global CEO of Startek. "Receiving this award and being recognized as a leader in digital innovation is a major accomplishment for our team and further solidifies our position as an industry-leading CX services provider. By leveraging advanced technologies supported by the science of human communication, we're helping clients accelerate their digital transformations while bringing true human dialogue back to their customer engagements."

Wayne White, global CIO of Startek, commented: "This award is the first major recognition of its kind for Startek since our business combination with Aegis. It is a testament to our creative spirit and drive to consistently enhance our CX platform, which includes leading AI technologies to automate transactions and our proprietary Ideal Dialogue suite of services that improves the customer experience through engaging conversation. We will continue to develop and implement transformative technologies to solve problems for our clients by challenging the status quo and further driving innovation into the future."

Startek is a leading global provider of customer experience management solutions. The company provides business process outsourcing and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. Operating under the Startek and Aegis brands, the company has approximately 47,500 outsourcing experts across 58 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to enhancing the customer experience for clients. Services include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek's global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

