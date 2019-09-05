Startek Named 'Malaysia BPO Service Provider of the Year Award' 2019 by Frost & Sullivan

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, was recently named the Frost & Sullivan Malaysia BPO Service Provider of the Year 2019. This accreditation acknowledges Startek for its world-class operations and commitment to provide extraordinary customer experiences across Asia Pacific markets.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Malaysia Excellence Awards were based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The nominated companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators including revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy. Startek has been the recipient of the Malaysia BPO Service Provider of the Year recognition for 4 years now.

Lance Rosenzweig, president and global CEO, Startek, said, "Receiving the Malaysia BPO Provider of the Year award is a great honor, and reflects our excellence in delivering extraordinary customer experience solutions. Malaysia is an important growth market for Startek and we are excited about our future in the region as we enable our clients across Asia to easily scale and grow their businesses."

Shivaji Das, Partner & MD, Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific said that the company is proud to recognize Startek for its achievements and congratulated Startek on being named 'Malaysia BPO Service Provider of the Year' 2019.

Startek Malaysia provides multi-channel and multi-lingual Customer Experience Management services across domestic and international markets such as Singapore, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, North America and Far East.

The company also increased its capacity in Malaysia to over 3,500 employees, supporting large and mid-sized organizations with customer management, finance & accounting and social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) enabled business process management solutions.

Rajiv Ahuja, global chief operating officer at Startek, commented, "This recognition is an endorsement of our unrelenting focus on a customer-centric business model, building long-term partnerships with our clients, and our team who has built a world-class operation."

