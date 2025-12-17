Startek Malaysia wins three HR Asia 2025 awards, reaffirming its people-first culture

Recognized for excellence in workplace culture, DEI and sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek Malaysia has been honored with three major recognitions at the HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2025 Awards. The organization secured the HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2025, Malaysia Edition for the sixth consecutive year, the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award 2025 for the third consecutive year as the only BPO recipient and the HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Award 2025.

These achievements highlight the company's commitment to building an inclusive, supportive and future-ready workplace. The awards honor organizations identified by their employees as Employers of Choice based on strong engagement, progressive HR practices and a culture of trust. The selection process includes HR Asia's proprietary TEAM assessment, an extensive audit and a detailed review of workplace policies and employee feedback.

"These recognitions reflect the collective passion, resilience and commitment of our people," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "At Startek, we continue to invest in creating an environment where every associate feels valued, included and equipped to succeed. Our people-first approach drives our culture forward and strengthens our position as an employer of choice in the region."

Startek Malaysia's ongoing recognition highlights the strength of its associate engagement initiatives, DEI-focused programs and sustainable workplace practices. The organization continues to prioritize growth, inclusion and well-being, enabling associates to thrive and deliver exceptional value to clients.

About HR Asia Awards

HR Asia Awards is one of the region's most authoritative employer recognition programs, celebrating organizations that excel in employee engagement, workplace culture and leadership effectiveness. Winners are identified through a comprehensive methodology combining employee surveys, culture audits and HR Asia's TEAM assessment model.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 14 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence. To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

