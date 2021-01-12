StartApp Unveils Start.io: Repositioning and Introducing a Broader Strategy

StartApp, which recently hit a significant milestone of one million integrated mobile apps, introduces Start.io. A fresh new look with a wide range of product offerings that use AI to power mobile growth and insights. The mobile ecosystem veteran that inspired thousands of mobile publishers and developers a decade ago is now a mobile data platform that delivers AI-driven insights to inspire decision-making.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitting the 10th anniversary in the mobile ecosystem with a set of milestones is a significant achievement. Start.io crossed an unprecedented benchmark of 25 billion software downloads, more than one million integrated apps and led the path for innovation in the industry. The company has been recently featured on AdExchanger's 2020 Programmatic Power Players list. StartApp introduces Start.io, a new name with an obvious reference to the origins of the company. Start.io is a mobile data platform that enables organizations to uncover insights and make data-driven decisions that enhance strategies and drive growth.

At the core of the repositioning, Start.io is putting the spotlight on a line of products that are part of the platform. The company, a pioneer in enabling global mobile monetization SDK, later developed a full programmatic end to end solution for marketers. Start.io will continue to offer its mobile advertising solutions to brands, app publishers, and developers but now with enhanced data-related capabilities to enable more precise audience targeting and improved ROI. As a direct evolution, the company has developed an innovative audience product that today is fully AI-driven. Start.io's direct integration with one million mobile apps provides access to unprecedented levels of global first-party real-time data, which can be leveraged to understand and predict behaviors, identify new opportunities, and fuel strategic business decisions.

"We've had an exciting and successful journey over the past ten years, developing and refining our platform," said Gil Dudkiewicz, CEO and Co-Founder of Start.io. "Our expanded offering, and our new mission, is a natural pivot for us as we know how data and technology can be leveraged to bring about impactful and advantageous business decisions for our clients. The pandemic has altered the way companies approach business, and now more than ever, it is imperative to make the right decisions at the right time. The ability to be a strategic stakeholder for our partners and customers, including mobile app developers and publishers, brands and advertisers, and brick and mortar companies, is an incredible opportunity."

Company Media Contact: Maya Carmely, Director of Marketing, Start.io, maya.carmely@start.io

Related Links

Start.io

SOURCE Start.io