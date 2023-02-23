Start of the Coppa delle Alpi 2023

From 1 to 4 March through the Alpine borders of Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Austria

BRESCIA, Italy, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 edition of the Red Arrow kicks off with the third edition of the Coppa delle Alpi by 1000 Miglia, the winter regularity race that will also be valid for the Italian Major Events Championship.

Coppa delle Alpi

There will be 76 cars at the start. Over the 1100 kilometres of the route, they will immerse themselves in the scenery of the places and locations, the most challenging passes and majestic peaks. Italy will be present with 19 crews, Belgium with 16, Germany with 14, followed by the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Israel, Poland, USA and the United Kingdom.

A 1927 Bugatti T 37 A and a 1927 Lancia Lambda Casaro VII Serie stand out among the pre-war cars, and there will be numerous post-war Porsche 911s.

The cars will compete for overall victory in 7 Passage Controls, 11 Time Controls, 90 Time Trials and 10 Average Trials with 60 Secret Measurements over 4 days.

Trophies named after St. Moritz, Innsbruck, Brixen and Bormio will be awarded along the route, and the Vredestein Trophy will be awarded on the snow surface in the Montebello Quarry.

The Brescian prologue to the race will be a tribute to the city: at 11.00 on Wednesday 1 March the Trofeo "Bergamo Brescia Capitale Italiana della Cultura 2023" will start.

In the late afternoon, the official start will take place in Tirano and, after the night-time crossing of the Bernina Pass, the first leg will end in Switzerland, in the centre of Saint Moritz.

Three nations on the second day: return to Italy and passage at Lake Resia, transit through Germany crossing the Fernpass and arrival in Austria, in the heart of Innsbruck.

The Brenner Pass brings the third leg back to Italy: passage in the shadow of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, a stop at Lake Misurina and a Passage Control in Cortina before tackling the Dolomite peaks and passes and ending in Tyrol, in Brixen.

The last leg will wind through the Sciliar-Catinaccio Nature Park, Lake Carezza, the Mendel Pass and the Tonale Pass before reaching the finish line in Bormio.

Guarantee of acceptance to the 1000 Miglia 2024 for the winners of the Overall, general Average Trials, Category and Prologue classifications.

