Starpro Combat is Ready to Take on the UK Boxing Market

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpro Combat, a leading boxing equipment and apparel company, has launched its online portal for UK and European consumers. The company has been a force in the boxing and martial arts industry since 1984, and is now launching its name-brand line of boxing and martial arts training gear and protective equipment through its e-shop, starprocombat.co.uk.

Starpro's parent company, Starpak Martial Arts (Pvt.) Ltd, is a multinational giant whose roots go back almost a century as a B2B boxing gear producer. Nearly a hundred years of ardent research and development have cumulated into a stringent manufacturing process and unmatched product. Of the 24 brands approved by the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), 60% source from Starpak and we serve various industry heavyweights as the primary manufacturer of their goods to date.

This will be Starpro Combat first foray into the B2C market, where customers can get their hands on the high-quality pieces at a better price and directly from the producer. This includes Starpro's entire range of boxing gloves, various martial arts uniforms and accessories, punching bags, guards, and more for home use as well as for stocking dojos and gyms. Starpro's competitive prices and ergonomically designed pieces make it unique from its competitors: boxing gloves start at GBP14.99, making them the definition of affordable luxury.

Starpro prides itself on its investment in, and emphasis on, in-depth R&D. Starpro's patented textiles are produced in-house and fitted with high-tech features. A team of skilled craftspeople hand-stitch much of Starpro's offering, a unique feature that sets the products' workmanship apart. Starpro Combat is based in the Netherlands and maintains a full-fledged manufacturing unit and three functioning warehouses around the world. The rigorous standards of quality control start at the raw material stage, all the way through to the customer.

For further enquiry, reach out to our representatives:

Email: cs@starprocombat.co.uk

Facebook: Facebook.com/Starpro Combat

Website: StarproCombat.co.uk

Media Contact:

Theo James

pr@starprocombat.co.uk

+447563009726

Related Links

starprocombat.co.uk



SOURCE Starpro Combat