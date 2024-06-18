STARMUS ANNOUNCES "STARMUS LA PALMA, THE ISLAND OF THE STARS"

Starmus, already recognised as the most ambitious science and music festival in the world returns to the Canary Islands in April 2025 as one of the big bets for the recovery of the island of La Palma.

Starmus has just celebrated its seventh edition in Slovakia , where more than 100,000 people attended the different events of the festival that paid tribute to Planet Earth

TENERIFE and LA PALMA, Spain, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STARMUS, the most ambitious science and music festival - founded by Garik Israelian, PhD in astrophysics, and the Queen guitarist Brian May, also a PhD in astrophysics, have announced today its next edition to be held on the island of La Palma next April 2025.

STARMUS LA PALMA PRESENTATION

At a press conference together with the President of the Government of the Canary Islands - Fernando Clavijo, the Special Commissioner for the Reconstruction of the Island of La Palma - Héctor F. Izquierdo, the President of the Island Council of La Palma - Sergio Rodríguez Fernández, the Director of the Insituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC)- Rafael Rebolo, and the most popular Spanish science communicator Javier Santaolalla, "Starmus La Palma" is presented as an historic edition, both for the festival and for the island.

Starmus returns to the Canary Islands – in partnership with the Starlight Foundation - as part of the recovery programme for the island of La Palma after the disaster caused by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja Volcano in 2021. Thus, the festival will serve as a platform for the international promotion of the island known as the "isla bonita" and its positioning as one of the most privileged territories in the world for stargazing.

After the success of its last editions abroad - in Norway, Switzerland, Armenia and Slovakia - Starmus 'returns home' to contribute to the recovery of La Palma. Within the framework of the 'Starlight Declaration or Declaration of La Palma' in Defence of the night sky and the right to starlight - promoted by the IAC and drafted and signed by international institutions such as UNESCO, UNWTO and IAU among others, whose responsible body is the Starlight Foundation.

This special edition will be a tribute to the island and it will focus on the great challenges of light and space pollution. Bringing back to the Canary Islands the great heroes and visionaries of the space race, together with a great cast of scientific and artistic personalities.

The festival will offer a 4-day programme of first-class lectures, an unparalleled musical agenda that will bring world-renowned speakers and artists to La Palma and its popular STARMUS Camp, with which science will take centre stage all over the island.

The organisers are already working on the programme and further details of the event are expected to be announced in September.

Undoubtedly, a unique event that will put the 'Isla Bonita' in the international spotlight for a whole week and consolidate it as an international point of reference for the scientific community and for astro-tourism as "the island of the stars".

