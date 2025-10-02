Starlynk, Changer.ae, and Quantoz have signed a series of Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) to expand global cross-border stablecoin rails across Europe, Asia, and the UAE.

In addition, Shanghai Tang has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with Starlynk and Quantoz to become the first international luxury lifestyle brand to accept stablecoin payments.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlynk Group, the fintech firm focused on blockchain based cross-border payment infrastructure, Changer.ae, the global digital asset platform for retail and corporates, and Quantoz Payments have signed a series of Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) to expand cross-border stablecoin payment rails for retail and corporate clients across Europe, Asia, and the UAE.

Starlynk, Changer.ae and Quantoz Advance Global Stablecoin Payments for Goods and Services with Shanghai Tang

On the same day, Shanghai Tang has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with Quantoz and Starlynk to become the first international luxury lifestyle brand to integrate stablecoin payments in designated physical boutiques and e-commerce platforms.

Together these MOUs and partnerships will move stablecoins from concepts to real world payment rails across retail point-of-sale, e-commerce and B2B settlement corridors. This milestone builds on Quantoz's launch of EURQ, USDQ and EURD last year, marking the next step in expanding its global payments network. By connecting regulated stablecoin issuance with partners across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Quantoz is delivering an end-to-end settlement solution that is instant, compliant and cost eVective for global businesses.

Under the agreements:

As per the MOUs, Starlynk and Changer.ae will facilitate AED on/oV ramp services to enable compliant cross-border stablecoin settlements, focusing on

Asia, the Middle East, and Muslim-majority countries.





Starlynk and Quantoz will integrate their infrastructure to promote liquidity and circulation of stablecoins compliant with MiCA-regulation, and develop crossborder corridors connecting Europe, Asia and the Middle East.





Changer.ae and Quantoz are looking to build the first regulated UAE-Europe corridor for stablecoin-based trade and treasury solutions, combining Changer.ae's regulated custody, conversion and escrow account services with Quantoz's regulated electronic money and stablecoin infrastructure.





Shanghai Tang, in collaboration with Starlynk and Quantoz, will implement stablecoin-based cross-border payment solutions (including EURQ and USDQ) for customers across multiple jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe and the US, providing more digitally native luxury consumers with new ways to transact.

Frank Sui, CEO at Starlynk Group, added:

"These announcements showcase the strength of our fintech and blockchain expertise, and prove that stablecoins are becoming trusted cross-border method of payment. By connecting our infrastructure with Quantoz and Changer's regulated stablecoins, and deploying with a flagship brand like Shanghai Tang, we are delivering faster, compliant payment experiences across Europe, Asia and the Middle East."

Hao Wang, SEO at Changer.ae, added:

"Enterprises need compliant, end-to-end rails between local currencies and regulated stablecoins. With these MOUs we are pairing AED on/oO-ramps, custody and escrow with settlement allowing importers, exporters and merchants to move value between the UAE and Europe with speed, clarity, and robust compliance."

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of Quantoz Payments, said:

"We are proud that our stablecoin usage is continuing to expand and being adopted as means of exchange. With Starlynk and Changer we aim to turn our regulated digital money into practical payment rails, and with Shanghai Tang we are literally taking this to the shop floor and checkout. EURQ and USDQ can now help merchants and enterprises settle faster and cheaper with more transparency and choice."

About Shanghai Tang

SHANGHAI TANG is a joyful, modern & evocative fashion brand with eastern elegance and playful irreverence rooted in cultural authenticity. The Group has impacted global luxury enormously over three decades, creating a globally appealing and culturally rooted lifestyle with passion and brilliance, and an aesthetic with richness from Eastern elegance and playful irreverence. Many of the inspirations SHANGHAI TANG first pioneered have influenced luxury, fashion, and design worldwide.

W: https://www.shanghaitang.com/

About Starlynk Group

Starlynk Group is a forward-looking fintech company dedicated to building a global digital finance bridge connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The Group focuses on three core pillars: regulated stablecoin payments, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and AI-driven cross-border financial infrastructure. Through partnerships with leading institutions across multiple jurisdictions, Starlynk has established a compliant and secure ecosystem that enables seamless stablecoin transactions, asset digitization, and next-generation decentralized identity (DID) solutions.

By integrating blockchain with artificial intelligence, Starlynk enhances risk management, asset valuation, and regulatory compliance, ensuring transparent and eVicient operations. With licensed partners spanning Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and the European Union, the Group is uniquely positioned to drive financial inclusion and innovation in both developed and emerging markets. Its vision is to become a new generation capital hub, bridging traditional finance with the digital economy and laying the foundation for the civilisation of the future.

W: https://starlynk.io/

About Changer.ae

Changer.ae Ltd is a premium, globally trusted crypto custodian based in the United Arab Emirates and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Licensed to provide custody, arrange deals in investments, and deal in investments as an agent, Changer.ae is exclusively dedicated to safeguarding and managing digital assets. We deliver secure, reliable, and user friendly solutions designed to protect and grow your crypto investments. Built by industry experts and powered by cutting-edge technology and advanced encryption standards, our platform oVers a seamless, secure, and eVicient user experience - meeting the highest standards of institutional-grade custody.

W: https://changer.ae/

About Quantoz Payments

Founded in 2015, Quantoz N.V. is a financial technology company. Its subsidiary, Quantoz Payments, was founded in 2021 and issues USDQ, a US dollar backed E-Money Token (EMT) and two euro-backed EMTs, EURQ and EURD, within the European Economic Area. These EMTs facilitate fast, cheap, transparent and secure blockchain technology based payments.

Incorporated in the Netherlands, the Company holds an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Dutch supervisory authority, the Dutch Central Bank. The funds received in exchange for the e-money tokens are held by Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote entity, which ensures that these funds are safeguarded following the requirements of MiCAR. The e-money tokens in circulation are fully backed 1-to-1 with fiat and highly liquid financial instruments. In addition, the Company is required to hold at least an additional 2% of reserves on its balance sheet. Quantoz Payments and Stichting Quantoz are subject to prudential supervision by DNB.

W: https://www.quantoz.com/

