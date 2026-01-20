Starlight Investments Celebrates Topping Out of Trinity Heights, Manchester's New Landmark 60-Storey Residential Tower

Milestone marks progress toward delivering 532 premium rental homes in one of Manchester's most significant build-to-rent developments

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments is proud to announce the topping out of Trinity Heights, a 60-storey build-to-rent (BTR) tower set to become a defining feature of Manchester's skyline. The milestone was celebrated with the project team and partners, marking significant progress toward delivering 532 new rental suites to the city's growing rental market.

Located in the historic Castlefield Conservation Area, Trinity Heights represents one of Manchester's most ambitious residential projects, reinforcing Starlight's commitment to creating best-in-class rental communities in prime urban locations. Upon completion, the development will feature a diverse mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes complemented by extensive premium amenities, including an indoor pool, a fully equipped fitness studio, co-working spaces, resident lounges, and a rooftop garden – providing a comprehensive lifestyle experience in the heart of the city.

Located at Trinity Way and Regent Road, the development offers excellent access to transit and is within walking distance of the city's thriving business, retail, and entertainment districts. The project is being built by Renaker, Manchester's leading property developer.

"This major milestone is an exciting step in bringing this landmark development closer to completion," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "Trinity Heights exemplifies our commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality rental communities that provide exceptional urban living. We are grateful to our team and partners for their dedication and collaboration in driving this project forward."

"We're thrilled to have topped out Trinity Heights, a new 60-storey building in Manchester and a key part of our Trinity Island neighbourhood," said Daren Whitaker, Chairman of Renaker. "This milestone cements our relationship with Starlight Investments, marking the first building to top out in our partnership, and represents an exciting step in our wider regeneration of the area. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the team."

The development's name, "Trinity Heights", defines both the tangible and intangible aspects of the community. "Trinity" refers to its physical location as part of the new Trinity Island neighbourhood along the River Irwell. The use of "Heights" speaks to both the project's status as one of Manchester's tallest residential buildings, as well as the elevated living experience offered to residents.

Trinity Heights is part of Starlight's expanding UK residential portfolio and reflects the company's strategy of delivering leading BTR communities that contribute to urban regeneration and address the increasing demand for high-quality rental housing. Starlight has a strong presence across Greater Manchester, with two additional BTR developments under construction, underscoring its role in supporting the region's dynamic and growing rental market. Across the UK, Starlight has established a portfolio of 4,000 rental suites and over £1.1 billion in assets under management, with continued expansion underway as the platform builds momentum in key regional markets.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

