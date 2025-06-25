Starlight Investments Announces Groundbreaking of Major Build-to-Rent Development in Basildon

Transformative 492-suite development to support local regeneration efforts through delivery of high-quality rental homes and revitalized commercial space

BASILDON, United Kingdom, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments, a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its highly anticipated build-to-rent (BTR) development in Basildon, marking a major milestone in the company's housing creation strategy.

Representatives from Basildon Council, Starlight Investments and Orwell Real Estate at June 2025 groundbreaking event. Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Situated in an area within the city's major regeneration masterplan, the development is set to make a significant impact in the transformation of Basildon Town Centre. Upon completion, the three-block mid-rise rental community will feature 492-suites through a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and incorporate 16,000 square feet of new revitalized street level commercial and retail space.

"This groundbreaking represents more than just the start of construction – it is a commitment to building vibrant, sustainable communities that meet the evolving needs of UK renters," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "We are proud to bring this shared vision of modern urban living to this dynamic and growing town."

Future residents will enjoy premium amenities including outdoor terraces, a fully equipped gym, co-working spaces, and sustainable features such as high-efficiency lighting, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations. Strategically located near the town's main train station and just thirty-five minutes by rail from central London, the project is ideally positioned for commuters and professionals seeking high-quality rental living with excellent transit connectivity.

Basildon is undergoing a period of dynamic transformation, supported by a forward-looking council and a comprehensive regeneration strategy. The town is investing heavily in infrastructure, housing, and public services, including the revitalization of Basildon Town Centre, new healthcare facilities, and enhanced public spaces. The borough boasts a robust employment base and has experienced strong economic growth in recent years, driven by a diverse mix of sectors. With a thriving ecosystem of scaleups and innovation-focused businesses, Basildon has become a hub for entrepreneurial activity and sustainable growth.

"This development marks a major step forward in the regeneration of Basildon Town Centre and provides exactly the kind of high-quality, future-focused housing we want to see in our borough. Our ambition has always been to build a modern, vibrant town centre that works for everyone — from young professionals to families and local businesses. This project brings that vision closer to reality, creating hundreds of much-needed new homes and commercial space in the heart of Basildon. We're proud to be working with partners like Starlight Investments who share our long-term commitment to sustainable, inclusive growth," said Basildon Council Leader, Councillor Gavin Callaghan.

"This milestone marks an exciting chapter for Basildon and in our collaboration with Starlight Investments," said Neil Strelitz, Founder, Orwell Real Estate. "Together, we are delivering a thoroughly designed development that reflects the future of rental living and that is helping shape a vibrant urban environment where residents can thrive."

Starlight is a leading operator in the UK's BTR segment with a residential portfolio focused on delivering new rental supply and high-quality homes in growing cities across the region. The company has nine major BTR projects under development across six UK cities with a portfolio of 4,000 rental suites.

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

