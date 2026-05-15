Starget Pharma, caVos Biotherapeutics, Protai and BAIBYS™ Awarded Most Innovative Life Science Startups at Biomed Israel 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomed Israel 2026, the premier international life science conference in Israel, and 8400 The Health Network, announced today that Starget Pharma, caVos Biotech, Protai and BAIBYS™ are the winners of the startup showcase and competition for companies developing breakthrough technologies in the life sciences. The panel of judges was comprised of representatives of VCs and multinational pharmaceutical and device companies from the US and Israel including: Anat Naschitz, 9vc; Reut Shema, PhD, aMoon; Neta-li Feuerstein Ganor, Eli Lilly; Adar Makovski Silverstein, PhD, Arkin Bio Ventures; Yael Gruenbaum-Cohen, PhD, Entree Bio Ventures; Irit Yaniv, MD, Almeda; Joseph Korff, ARC Ventures; Yair Benita, PhD, AION labs; Peter Kash, PhD, Camelot BioCapital and Amir Blatt, JJDC.

From left to right: Haim Belinson, PhD, caVos Biotherapeutics; Sigal Kalmanson Cusnir, Starget Pharma; Eran Seger, Protai; Yaron Silberman, PhD, BAIBYS™ (Photo credit: Alexander Elman)

Starget Pharma is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation peptide radioligand therapies (RLTs) for cancer, with operations in the U.S. and Israel. Its AI-driven platform integrates peptide design, theranostic imaging, and rapid clinical insight to advance novel radioligand therapies with first- and best-in-class potential. Starget plans multiple clinical entries in 2026. The Company's lead program was licensed from ARC, Sheba Medical Center's innovation arm.

caVos Biotherapeutics is pioneering a new approach to therapeutic discovery powered by evolutionary biology and artificial intelligence. The company has developed a proprietary evolutionary intelligence platform and cross-species genomic atlas designed to identify naturally optimized genetic variants linked to longevity and regeneration across the animal kingdom. By leveraging evolutionary convergence across species, caVos is developing differentiated therapies for age-related diseases, including fibrosis, regenerative medicine, and oncology.

Protai is an AI drug discovery company unlocking the therapeutic potential of protein complexes through structural proteomics. Unlike standard AI models that rely on static predictions, Protai's AIMS™ ️platform maps dynamic protein interactions using proprietary experimental data, to model the function of protein complexes in the disease native state. Protai is leveraging this engine to advance an innovative internal drug pipeline, led by a best-in-class KAT6A degrader for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors.

BAIBYS™ developed a CE-marked, AI-powered autonomous robotic platform for sperm selection and isolation. Over 96% of sperm are abnormal, yet currently, IVF selection remains nearly arbitrary. Using a simple Nespresso-like workflow, the patent-protected system automatically scans samples, evaluates sperm by World Health Organization criteria, and isolates ideal cells for injection. The capital-disposables model aims to improve IVF success rates, reduce birth defects, increase lab efficiency and profitability, and address millions of IVF cycles.

Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO, Medstrada and Co-Chairperson, Biomed Israel, stated, "The Biomed Israel startup competition helps spotlight promising startup companies in the life sciences. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist young companies in entering the market, and to promote them with the goal of forming partnership that will eventually lead to solutions and products that will benefit millions around the world."

Anat Naschitz, General Partner at 9VC and Reut Shema, Partner at aMoon, who headed the competition, said, "We are incredibly proud of the caliber of companies that participated in this year's competition. From nearly 100 applicants, we selected 12 finalists that reflect the breadth and diversity of innovation emerging from Israel's Life Sciences sector. Selecting the winners was no easy task, and we believe each finalist has the potential to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives and shape the future of healthcare. Their technologies embody the originality, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to define Israeli innovation."

Dr. Yair Schindel, Co-founder and Chairman at 8400 and Managing Partner and Co-Founder of aMoon, added, "One of the most inspiring aspects of this competition was seeing entrepreneurs come together around a shared mission of advancing healthcare. Israel's HealthTech and lifescience ecosystem is uniquely collaborative, and organizations like 8400 and the Biomed conference play an important role in bringing the industry together in ways that make the whole far greater than the sum of its parts. Israel continues to create unique opportunities at the intersection of healthcare and technology, helping accelerate innovation and improve outcomes for patients around the world."

The finalists that were chosen to participate in the startup showcase and competition are: Avertto, BAIBYS™, caVos Biotherapeutics, Cellergy, Coltac, Endo Pulse, Orvida Pharma, Plas-Free, Potentia, Protai, Renewal Bio and Starget Pharma.

About Biomed Israel

Biomed Israel, the premier international life science conference in Israel, took place on May 12-14, 2026 in Tel Aviv. For the 24th consecutive year, Biomed Israel is the largest and leading meeting venue connecting healthcare professionals from Israel with their colleagues and partners from around the world, who come together for three days of intensive networking to discover business opportunities and promote partnerships. As in previous years, more than 150 life science companies presented and exhibited their innovative products and technologies. Co-Chaired by Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Ora Dar, PhD, Senior Expert, Medical Sciences and Health Innovation, and Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, Managing General Partner, Eliraz Ventures, the conference explored and aimed to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of the healthcare ecosystem.

About 8400

8400 The Health Network was founded in 2017 to accelerate Israel's transformation into a global leader in HealthTech and Life Sciences. Its mission is to harness Israel's advanced healthcare system, robust digital infrastructure, and exceptional talent to make HealthTech a growth engine for Israel, while driving innovation that improves healthcare globally. The organization has built a multidisciplinary network of top researchers, clinicians, industry executives, investors, and public-sector leaders, and established a solutions incubator that develops national-level programs, infrastructure, and cross-sector partnerships.

Media Contact:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

Biomed Israel

Email: tsipihai5@gmail.com

Tel: +972-52-598-9892

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981043/Winners_of_Biomed_2026.jpg