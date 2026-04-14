STARCOMPLIANCE UNVEILS NEW WAVE OF INNOVATION AHEAD OF SYNERGY '26

New capabilities advance connected compliance, data visibility, and employee experience

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology, today announced a new wave of product innovation ahead of its Synergy '26 events in London on April 23 and Washington, DC from May 6 to 8.

Bringing together global compliance leaders, Synergy '26 will feature industry experts and thought leaders exploring many topics including the role of AI in compliance and how firms are moving from experimentation to practical application. These conversations are shaping the next phase of compliance technology, as firms look to better align data, workflows, and oversight across increasingly complex regulatory environments.

Against this backdrop, Star is introducing new and enhanced capabilities designed to deliver more scalable, integrated compliance programs while improving the employee experience.

"Compliance is becoming more interconnected across data, systems, and teams, and our focus is to make that connectivity intuitive and actionable," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "We are at the forefront of product innovation, delivering solutions that strengthen oversight while creating a seamless user experience that drives adoption and engagement across the organization."

Here is a closer look at the innovations and enhancements launched leading up to Synergy '26:

Broker-Dealer Registration streamlines licensing workflows through a two-way connection between STAR and FINRA. Firms gain centralized oversight, reduce manual steps, and help ensure representatives remain in good standing—avoiding disruptions from expired licenses or missed requirements.





streamlines licensing workflows through a two-way connection between STAR and FINRA. Firms gain centralized oversight, reduce manual steps, and help ensure representatives remain in good standing—avoiding disruptions from expired licenses or missed requirements. Expense Tracking connects STAR with Concur Expense to automate reconciliation of declared gifts and hospitality with actual spend. The result is a single system of record, reduced manual review, and a complete, audit-ready view of employee expenses.





connects STAR with Concur Expense to automate reconciliation of declared gifts and hospitality with actual spend. The result is a single system of record, reduced manual review, and a complete, audit-ready view of employee expenses. Political Donations and Activities helps firms prepare for increased scrutiny ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections and beyond. Today, Star offers automated pre-clearance workflows and a configurable rules engine, with enhanced automation coming this year to identify undisclosed donations and automatically match them to employee declarations.





helps firms prepare for increased scrutiny ahead of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections and beyond. Today, Star offers automated pre-clearance workflows and a configurable rules engine, with enhanced automation coming this year to identify undisclosed donations and automatically match them to employee declarations. Embedded Analytics provides real-time visibility into emerging risks through customizable dashboards and self-service reporting. Interactive drill-down and global reporting capabilities enable faster insights and more informed decisions.





provides real-time visibility into emerging risks through customizable dashboards and self-service reporting. Interactive drill-down and global reporting capabilities enable faster insights and more informed decisions. Fund Holdings Transparency brings underlying fund exposure directly into the compliance workflow, giving visibility into top holdings across thousands of funds. Firms can assess concentration risk more precisely and extend controls like watch and restricted lists to funds for more consistent oversight.

Together, these products reflect Star's continued investment in delivering connected compliance solutions that scale with evolving regulatory demands and support firms in building stronger, more resilient programs.

Space for Synergy '26 is limited. Reserve your seat today and join compliance leaders shaping what comes next. Register here: [HERE]

To learn more about StarCompliance, click [HERE]

Media Contact

Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com

+1 917-868-7791

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