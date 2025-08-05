STARCOMPLIANCE TRANSFORMS OUTSIDE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OVERSIGHT WITH POWERFUL NEW CAPABILITIES

Streamlining Compliance Supervision and Risk Management

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a global leader in employee and firm compliance technology, today announced the launch of its reimagined Outside Business Activities Compliance Software. Outside Business Activities can create serious compliance risks if not properly managed. Globally, firms require employees to disclose any work outside their primary role, such as second jobs, consulting or even material voluntary roles such as a board position at their favorite charity, to help understand potential conflicts of interest.

StarCompliance Enterprise centralizes and automates the disclosure process, improving transparency, aligning with regulatory expectations, and strengthening accountability. With configurable workflows, smart routing, and real-time reporting, the solution reduces hurdles for employees while empowering compliance teams with stronger oversight.

"This advancement of our Outside Business Activities solution is rooted in what we've heard from our clients," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "They need scalable, intuitive tools that can handle complexity without the burden of custom development. We've responded by delivering self-service configurability, dynamic approval logic, and centralized data visibility that elevates oversight across the enterprise. In short, we want to empower organizations to tailor compliance process to support their policies and unique business needs without compromising control or efficiency."

Key Features of the Solution Include:

Fully configurable declaration types, forms, approval levels, review statuses and email alerts





Reviewer and employee proxy capabilities for seamless submission and delegation





In-app declaration Q&A and comment functionality to enhance collaboration between employees and compliance teams





Integration with Star's Control Room and MNPI solution enhances conflict search detection by providing access to employees' Outside Business Activities, enabling a more comprehensive review





Customers who use our Data Warehouse Connector can also send Outside Business Activity declaration data to downstream systems for KPI and reporting needs

A Deeper Dive

As part of Star's continued effort to provide information to the compliance community, an on-demand webinar is available to explore key product details directly from Star's product experts. Click [HERE] to start watching.

For more information about Star and its products and services, visit www.starcompliance.com.

Media Contact:

greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com

+1 917-868-7791

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo.jpg