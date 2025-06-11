STARCOMPLIANCE REDEFINES FIRM TRADE SURVEILLANCE WITH NEW SOLUTION

Smarter surveillance to detect risks faster and act with confidence

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a global leader in employee compliance technology, today announced the launch of its latest solution: Firm Trade Surveillance. Built to help compliance teams monitor firm-level trading activity with greater efficiency and accuracy, the tool modernizes surveillance by automating trade detection, intelligently automating approval of low-risk trades, streamlining case management, and unifying firm and employee monitoring within a single intuitive workflow.

As the newest addition to StarCompliance Enterprise, Firm Trade Surveillance reinforces the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations act with confidence, integrity, and agility. It replaces manual reviews of firm trades with a smarter, faster process, centralizing oversight, evidencing action for books and records, and enabling automated detection of concerning trades at the parent and ultimate parent company levels.

Key features include:

Configurable rules and flexible thresholds reduce false positives, while real-time alerts and enriched trade data streamline reviews.

Flagged activity flows into Star's case management system, keeping compliance teams focused on investigations.

Integrates with data already housed in STAR, centralizing and automating to garner an organization-wide view of trading risk.

"With the launch of Firm Trade Surveillance, we are giving compliance teams the control and clarity they need to operate more efficiently in a fast-moving regulatory environment," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "This solution takes the complexity out of firm trade surveillance and enables firms to focus on what matters most; preventing risk before it becomes a problem."

Firm Trade Surveillance in Focus

As part of its commitment to supporting the compliance community, Star will host a virtual event titled Product Spotlight: Firm Trade Surveillance on July 22 at 11AM EST. The session will give participants a look into the functionality of the newest innovation from Star. Click Here

For more information about Star and its products and services, visit www.starcompliance.com.

