StarCharge Signs Landmark 1GWh BESS Solution Agreement with India's Leading EPC and IPP Prozeal Green Energy

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader of integrated energy solutions, proudly announced its strategic agreement with Prozeal Green Energy, one of India's largest EPC and IPP, to supply up to 1GWh of cutting-edge battery energy storage systems (BESS). The collaboration will accelerate India's renewable energy transition by deploying StarCharge's advanced BESS solutions across the country's diverse energy landscape.

Under the agreement, StarCharge will deploy its innovative 5MWh Container Energy Storage Systems, designed to enhance grid stability and facilitate renewable energy integration. With the 1GWh capacity scheduled for deployment within the coming year, this project will make a meaningful contribution to India's target of achieving 500GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"We are honored to partner with Prozeal Green Energy, a premier EPC and IPP in India, to support the country's renewable energy transition," said Mr. George Zhang, MD of StarCharge BESS APAC. "This collaboration marks a strategic milestone in our global expansion and reflects our shared vision for sustainable energy development."

The partnership highlights StarCharge's commitment to delivering customized energy storage solutions tailored to India's unique market requirements. The company's advanced BESS solution will help improve grid reliability, increase energy efficiency, and facilitate large-scale renewable energy adoption across India's diverse power infrastructure.

Notably, StarCharge has also secured a 100MWh BESS agreement with a key Eastern European client in August. The project will follow a phased delivery schedule with initial shipments commencing before year-end, demonstrating the company's continued strategic expansion and execution capabilities in the international energy storage market.

About StarCharge

StarCharge, a global leader in comprehensive energy solutions. It offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable charging and BESS solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com or contact BESSinfo@starcharge.com.

