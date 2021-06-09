Starburst Announces Stargate, A Gateway For Global Cross-Cloud Analytics

New Technology Is Purpose-Built To Enable Analytics Across Borders While Ensuring Data Sovereignty & Privacy Regulations Are Met

BOSTON and LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today announced Starburst Stargate at AWS Summit EMEA. Stargate, available as an add-on for Starburst Enterprise customers, enables organizations to run cross-cloud analytics on data distributed across the globe. Additionally, Stargate ensures compliance with global data sovereignty regulations, enabling organizations to analyze data residing across borders without moving it.

Due to increasingly stringent data transfer and sovereignty regulations, primarily across the European Union, multinational companies have struggled to find a solution to analyze data that resides across borders. This challenge has often forced strategic decisions to be made on partial analysis or incomplete data. In an environment of shifting privacy laws, it's increasingly difficult for businesses to analyze critical data quickly, and at scale, while ensuring compliance.

The primary use cases Starburst Stargate addresses are:

Data Sovereignty - The core use case for Starburst Stargate is to enable analytics on data across physical boundaries, without needing to move it, while ensuring data privacy and access controls are intact. By using Stargate, customers can ensure compliance with data privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.

- The core use case for Starburst Stargate is to enable analytics on data across physical boundaries, without needing to move it, while ensuring data privacy and access controls are intact. By using Stargate, customers can ensure compliance with data privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA. Distributed Data Mesh - Data Mesh is a new architectural paradigm that encourages domain-driven data ownership, while centralized IT delivers core tech capabilities that allow teams to store, manage, and govern their data. Starburst Stargate operates as the SQL-based query engine that operates across a data mesh architecture.

- Data Mesh is a new architectural paradigm that encourages domain-driven data ownership, while centralized IT delivers core tech capabilities that allow teams to store, manage, and govern their data. Starburst Stargate operates as the SQL-based query engine that operates across a data mesh architecture. Cross-cloud analytics - Customers have struggled with cloud data lock-in. High egress fees have hindered analytics across data stored in multiple clouds. Starburst Stargate breaks down data access barriers across clouds and regions, empowering organizations with full, accurate insights from their global data.

"The ever-changing global regulatory environment makes it challenging for both the C-suite and data engineers alike to manage data sets across multiple clouds and availability zones around the world," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder & CEO at Starburst. "Until now, data privacy and data sovereignty regulations have been a major obstacle to timely and accurate analytics. Companies are seeking better solutions that allow for efficient cross-cloud and cross-region analytics that don't require data movement. Starburst Stargate is the final frontier in our vision of enabling analytics anywhere."

Starburst Stargate's core features include:

Linking multiple Starburst clusters enables users to connect to and query data from any catalog supported by the remote Starburst cluster. This feature ensures customers do not have to configure catalogs in two places.

enables users to connect to and query data from any catalog supported by the remote Starburst cluster. This feature ensures customers do not have to configure catalogs in two places. Pushdown processing and dynamic filtering ensure performance while querying & joining disparate data sets, and help to limit data movement from one cluster to another.

and ensure performance while querying & joining disparate data sets, and help to limit data movement from one cluster to another. Fine-grained access control via our Ranger integration allows secure management of data by region according to applicable laws and regulations. Access control rules are managed by the local entity where the data lives and prescribed for the consumers.

via our Ranger integration allows secure management of data by region according to applicable laws and regulations. Access control rules are managed by the local entity where the data lives and prescribed for the consumers. Additional security features are included such as credential pass-through across clusters, removing the need to reauthenticate and ensuring audibility.

Starburst Stargate is intended to serve as a single point of access to data across borders, with fast query performance, while meeting data privacy and sovereignty requirements. Available for Starburst Enterprise customers, Stargate is supported by data governance partnerships with Alation , Immuta , Okera , and Privacera .

