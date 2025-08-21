Starburst Announces AI & Datanova 2025, an Exclusive In-Person Summit for Data and AI Leaders

Submissions Now Open for the 2025 Data Visionary Awards Recognizing Excellence in AI and Data Innovation

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the data platform for apps and AI, today announced details for AI & Datanova 2025 , taking place October 9, 2025, at The Westin New York Times Square. This in-person event will bring together senior data and technology leaders, including CDOs, CIOs, CTOs, chief architects, and Starburst power users to share strategies, innovations, and best practices for turning enterprise data into real-world AI outcomes.

The program will feature a range of keynotes, customer stories, and technical sessions. A highlight will be two keynote addresses by Starburst CEO and Co-founder Justin Borgman, who will draw on his deep experience helping enterprises unlock the value of their data to outline:

The emerging era of Enterprise Agents — autonomous, AI-powered systems capable of carrying out complex business tasks across an organization.

— autonomous, AI-powered systems capable of carrying out complex business tasks across an organization. The data readiness challenge — why high-quality, governed, and accessible data will be the deciding factor in AI success over the next three to five years.

— why high-quality, governed, and accessible data will be the deciding factor in AI success over the next three to five years. The blueprint for enabling AI at enterprise scale — including the role of federated query, governance, and real-time access in powering next-generation applications.

— including the role of federated query, governance, and real-time access in powering next-generation applications. Predictions for the AI-driven enterprise — from the transformation of decision-making to entirely new categories of customer experiences.

Borgman's keynote will expand on these themes, offering concrete strategies and real-world customer examples of how leading organizations are building their data foundations to take full advantage of the AI revolution. Additional featured speakers include executives and senior leaders from Arity, Expedia, OCBC Bank, and more.

"AI & Datanova 2025 is designed to give data and technology leaders the strategies, insights, and peer connections they need to drive tangible AI outcomes," said Lisa Luscap, Chief Marketing Officer, Starburst. "Justin's keynote will set a powerful vision for the AI-enabled enterprise, while the event overall will provide practical, actionable guidance that attendees can bring back to their organizations. It's a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see where the future of data and AI is headed."

Registration details are available at https://www.starburst.io/ai-and-datanova/#register

Submissions Now Open for the 2025 Data Visionary Awards

In conjunction with the event, Starburst also announced that submissions are now open for the 2025 Data Visionary Awards. These awards honor customers and partners who are using data and AI to deliver transformative results and redefine what's possible in their industries.

Award categories include:

AI & Data Visionary Award

Executive AI & Data Visionary Award

Data AI Award

Impact Through AI Award

Data Pathfinder Award

Data Disruptor Award

In addition, partner-specific awards will recognize outstanding contributions by region, as well as the Implementation Partner of the Year.

Key details:

Submission deadline: September 5, 2025

Winners announced: October 9, 2025 , live at AI & Datanova 2025 in New York

, live at AI & Datanova 2025 in Eligibility: Customers, employees, and partners may submit nominations, including multiple categories if desired

Full award details and nomination forms are available at https://www.starburst.io/ai-and-datanova/data-visionary-awards/ .

About Starburst

Starburst is the data platform built for flexibility, delivering fast, secure access to all your data, wherever it lives. Whether on-premises, across clouds, or in hybrid environments, Starburst provides choice and control to your architecture. Built on an open data stack with Trino and Apache Iceberg, it unifies distributed data without complex or costly migrations, unleashing the full power of the data lakehouse for analytics and AI.

With our Lakeside AI architecture, enterprises gain federated access, governed collaboration, and full data lineage, laying the foundation for scalable, compliant AI innovation. Starburst empowers data-intensive and security-conscious organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while ensuring performance, governance, and control.

Enterprises in 60+ countries, including Comcast, Citigroup, and 4 of the top 5 global banks, trust Starburst to maximize data value. Our strategic partnerships with AWS, Dell Technologies, and top cloud providers ensures seamless interoperability across environments.

From insights to action to AI, Starburst fuels innovation at every level. Learn more at starburst.ai .

