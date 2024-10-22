Star Trek Auction "Bid Long and Prosper" Presented by Julien's Auctions at Infinity Festival

This landmark auction boasts an impressive collection of original props and costumes from the Star Trek universe, including:

William Shatner's "Captain James T. Kirk " phaser and communicator from the original series (each estimated at $100,000 - $200,000 )





"Captain " phaser and communicator from the original series (each estimated at - ) The USS Enterprise helm and navigation console ( $50,000 - $70,000 )





- ) Shatner's iconic yellow tunic and Starfleet trousers ( $65,000 - $85,000 )





- ) DeForest Kelley's "Dr. Leonard McCoy " space suit ( $40,000 - $60,000 )





" space suit ( - ) James Doohan's "Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott" red tunic ( $25,000 - $30,000 )





"Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott" red tunic ( - ) A Deep Space Nine space station miniature ( $50,000 - $70,000 )





- ) Leonard Nimoy's "Spock" robe and headband from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home ( $10,000 - $15,000 )

Infinity Festival attendees will have exclusive access to the exhibition and auction, celebrating Star Trek's enduring impact on technology and storytelling. A special screening of a never-before-seen Dolby Cinema director's cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture will follow the auction, along with a fireside chat with the film's producer, David Fein.

"This partnership with Julien's Auctions brings the spirit of Star Trek to life," says Adam Newman, Chief Creative Officer of Infinity Festival. "It's a chance for fans and technologists to celebrate the innovation and wonder that has defined the franchise for decades."

Julien's Auctions will also collaborate with Wonder.pro to create AI-generated videos showcasing the auction items, including versions in Klingon.

Infinity Festival takes place November 6-9, 2024 at The Aster in Hollywood. For tickets and information about the "Bid Long and Prosper" auction, visit https://infinityfestival.com/.

Check out our exclusive video of William Shatner discussing the phaser and communicator, his Star Trek career, and his experience looking down at Earth during his October 2021 Blue Origin space flight. He also discusses the importance of Star Trek in today's world and what it means to him to be a part of the franchise.

