Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella Pneumonia Species to Dominate Antibiotic Resistance Market through 2031 - Persistence Market Research

Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumonia are highly resistant to the class of antibiotics called Carbapenem. Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infection is a dangerous condition, because these microbes can cause infections in almost all parts of the body. Some of the very severe and common infections include urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia bloodstream infections, and intra-abdominal abscesses. These infections are more dangerous as they are resistant to Carbapenem antibiotic drugs, which are considered to be the last resort of defence to treat multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific countries are regarded as high CRE-prevalent regions, where the rate of CRE detection has been continuously increasing.

According to a latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global antibiotic resistance market is projected to be valued at US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2031, witnessing a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Key Takeaways from Antibiotic Resistance Market Study

Beta lactam antibiotics are expected to contribute more than 25% of the revenue share to the market by 2031. These antibiotics target a broad range of microbes, leading to their higher adoption.

By distribution channel, hospitals pharmacies will lead by acquiring more than half of the market share. Most antibiotic-resistant infections are hospital-acquired, and hence, hospitals are major treatment providers.

By indication, complicated urinary tract infections (CUTIs) are expected to dominate the market, owning to their higher prevalence, especially in the female population. These infections are common in developing regions with poor hygiene practices.

North America represents the largest regional market for antibiotic resistance, with one-fourth global market share.

Key players are focused on strengthening their clinical pipelines with new discoveries of antibiotics and combination therapies.

The COVID-19 outbreak moderately affected the market. Demand for antibiotics during lockdowns was low as the sole focus was attending COVID-19 patients.

Demand for antibiotics in Asia Pacific countries, especially India and China , is unmatched. Antibiotic usage in overwhelming in these countries, leading to increased rates of antibiotic resistance, expected to expand at CAGRs above 5% through 2031.

The U.S. market holds a major share accounting more than 90% of the total North America market.

"Emergence of multi-drug-resistant bacteria due to excess consumption of antibiotics is anticipated to accelerate antibiotic resistance market growth," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Strategic Partnerships and Funding by Key Players Aiding Market Expansion

Prominent leaders in the antibiotics industry have pledged to fund a significant amount to bolster the research & development of new antibiotics.

For instance, Pfizer has assured to invest US$ 100 Mn in R&D of novel antibiotic discovery. This investment will go into its Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Action Fund.

Novartis partnered with over 20 prominent pharmaceutical companies to tackle antibiotic resistance by contributing to the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Action Fund.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the antibiotic resistance market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031, on the basis of drug class (beta lactam antibiotic, cephalosporin, quinolones antibiotics, macrolide antibiotics, tetracycline, oxazolidinones and others), by pathogen, (staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus pneumonia, neisseria gonorrhoeae, enterococcus faecium, escherichia coli, klebsiella pneumonia, shigella, clostridium difficile, and others), disease (community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia/ ventilator (HABP/VABP), complicated urinary tract infections (CUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (CIAI), blood stream infections (BSI), abdominal infection and diarrhoea [clostridium difficile infections (CDI) & shigella], acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and drug resistant gonorrhoeae), mechanism of action (Cell wall synthesis inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, DNA synthesis inhibitors, RNA synthesis inhibitors and others), and distribution channel (hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.