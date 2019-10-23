Stanford, MIT and Harvard top the fifth annual Reuters Top 100 ranking of the most innovative universities

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year running, Stanford University, MIT and Harvard topped Reuters ranking of the World's Most Innovative Universities, a list that identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.

Stanford holds onto its top spot year after year because it produces a steady stream of innovations that are cited by other researchers in academia and private industry, a key measure of the ranking of the world's most innovative universities, which was compiled in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, and is based on proprietary data and analysis including patent filings and research paper citations.

Eight of last year's 10 highest-ranked universities remained in the top 10, and 18 of the top 20. The highest-ranked university outside the U.S., Belgium's KU Leuven (#7), is a nearly 600-year-old institution that maintains one of the largest independent research and development organizations on the planet. The highest-ranked university in Asia is Pohang University of Science & Technology, or POSTECH (#12), an institution founded in 1986 by the South Korean steel company POSCO and noted for its unique ties to industry.

Overall, the United States continues to dominate the list, with 46 universities in the top 100. Germany is the second best performing country with nine universities. France climbs to third, with eight universities on the list; Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom each have 6; China has 4; the Netherlands and Switzerland have 3; Belgium, Canada, Israel and Singapore have 2, and Denmark has 1. Considered on a regional basis, North America has 48 universities in the top 100, Europe has 32 (up five from last year), Asia has 18 (down five), and the Middle East has 2. There are no universities in the top 100 located in Africa, South America or Oceania.

France shows the biggest improvement this year, with all its universities making big gains, including new entrants Aix-Marseille Université (#96) and Sorbonne Université (#56). In contrast, Japanese universities continue to lose ground on the global ranking: Three Japanese universities dropped off the list in 2019, and the institutions that remained fell an average of 16 places.

For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://www.reuters.com/innovative-universities-2019. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.

The Reuters Top 100: The World's Most Innovative Universities

Rank Name Country 1 Stanford University USA 2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology USA 3 Harvard University USA 4 University of Pennsylvania USA 5 University of Washington USA 6 University of North Carolina Chapel Hill USA 7 KU Leuven Belgium 8 University of Southern California USA 9 Cornell University USA 10 Imperial College London UK 11 University of Texas System USA 12 Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) South Korea 13 University of California System USA 14 University of Erlangen Nuremberg Germany 15 Johns Hopkins University USA 16 California Institute of Technology USA 17 EPFL - Swiss Federal lnstitute of Technology Lausanne Switzerland 18 University of Cambridge UK 19 Vanderbilt University USA 20 Yale University USA 21 University of Michigan System USA 22 University of Minnesota System USA 23 Duke University USA 24 Northwestern University USA 25 University of Illinois System USA 26 University of Tokyo Japan 27 University of Toronto Canada 28 Columbia University USA 29 Seoul National University South Korea 30 Georgia Institute of Technology USA 31 University College London UK 32 University of Oxford UK 33 University of Colorado System USA 34 Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST) South Korea 35 Osaka University Japan 36 University of Wisconsin System USA 37 Baylor College of Medicine USA 38 University of Utah USA 39 University of Chicago USA 40 ETH Zurich Switzerland 41 Tsinghua University China 42 Oregon Health & Science University USA 43 Kyoto University Japan 44 University of Montpellier France 45 Sungkyunkwan University South Korea 46 Technical University of Munich Germany 47 Case Western Reserve University USA 48 Technical University of Denmark Denmark 49 University of Manchester UK 50 Emory University USA 51 University of Zurich Switzerland 52 University of Pittsburgh USA 53 University of British Columbia Canada 54 Ohio State University USA 55 Peking University China 56 Sorbonne University France 57 Kyushu University Japan 58 National University of Singapore Singapore 59 Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg Germany 60 Delft University of Technology Netherlands 61 Tohoku University Japan 62 Purdue University System USA 63 University of Massachusetts System USA 64 Universite Paris Sud - Paris 11 France 65 Princeton University USA 66 University of Paris Descartes France 67 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 68 Tufts University USA 69 State University of New York System USA 70 Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz Germany 71 Leiden University Netherlands 72 Hanyang University South Korea 73 Rutgers State University New Brunswick USA 74 Tokyo Institute of Technology Japan 75 University of Munich Germany 76 Yonsei University South Korea 77 Universite Claude Bernard - Lyon 1 France 78 Indiana University System USA 79 Dresden University of Technology Germany 80 University of Bordeaux France 81 University of Iowa USA 82 University of Freiburg Germany 83 Boston University USA 84 University System of Maryland USA 85 Wake Forest University USA 86 Zhejiang University China 87 Carnegie Mellon University USA 88 Hebrew University of Jerusalem Israel 89 RWTH Aachen University Germany 90 University of Connecticut USA 91 Grenoble Alpes University France 92 University of Florida USA 93 Utrecht University Netherlands 94 Technical University of Berlin Germany 95 Tel Aviv University Israel 96 University of Aix-Marseille France 97 University of Virginia USA 98 Ghent University Belgium 99 Kings College London UK 100 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China

