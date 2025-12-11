Standard Textile Launches New Recycled Terry Collection in the United Kingdom in Collaboration with Royal Jersey Laundry

A New Standard of Hospitality Terry

Crafted using 30 percent of recycled fibers from pre-consumer cotton, the Terry Collection offers a responsible alternative to traditional terry without compromising on quality or performance.

The recycled Terry products provided to The Hoxton hotels are Recycled Claim Standards (RCS)-certified, ensuring traceability and adherence to rigorous environmental and social criteria.

In addition to reducing carbon emissions, the recycled collection delivers excellent absorbency, durability, and comfort. Each product can be tailored in design, size, and weight to meet the unique needs of individual hotel properties.

A Shared Commitment to Sustainability

The adoption of recycled towels by Royal Jersey Laundry reflects a shared vision for a more sustainable hospitality industry.

James Lincoln, Managing Director at Royal Jersey, said, "I was fortunate to be part of the opening of The Hoxton, Shoreditch back in 2006, a game-changing moment for London's hospitality scene. When I was introduced to this collection, I saw a great opportunity to bring this innovation to the brand and be the first in the UK to do so. By supplying recycled products to The Hoxton, Southwark, we estimate a CO₂ equivalent savings of 7.6 to 13.4 tons annually."

Advancing ESG in Hospitality

"With our recycled towels, Standard Textile reinforces its global commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance products that support long-term ESG goals," said François Roblin, Managing Director Europe at Standard Textile. "This launch demonstrates how brands, suppliers, and laundries can work together to drive meaningful sustainability outcomes across the hospitality industry. On a more recent note, we have been awarded the Platinum EcoVadis status, the highest recognition for CSR commitments. This is also a collaborative success that we are delighted to share with our partners to build a more sustainable future."

The new recycled Terry Collection debuted at The Hoxton, Southwark in London, with a broader rollout at The Hoxton, Shoreditch and The Hoxton, Holborn last summer.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 150 patents issued, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in healthcare, hospitality, and interiors markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

About Royal Jersey Laundry

As a family-owned business that services more five-star hotels than any other laundry in the UK, and as the Commercial Laundry of the Year, Royal Jersey Laundry is constantly seeking ways to innovate and drive sustainability forward. For more information, visit rjlaundry.co.uk.

