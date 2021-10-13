Stand Mixer Market to Reach $2.9 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in interest in domestic baking and cooking, advent of new commercial establishment such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes, and inclusion of new features and functionalities in stand mixers drive the global stand mixer market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Stand Mixer Market by Type, (Tilt Head and Bowl Lift), End User (Residential and Commercial) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global stand mixer industry was accounted for $1.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in interest in domestic baking and cooking, advent of new commercial establishment such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes, and inclusion of new features and functionalities in stand mixers drive the global stand mixer market. However, availability of alternatives to stand mixers and big size, difficulties in cleaning hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness about stand mixers in developing countries and surge in sustainability and improvement in energy consumption are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The stand mixer industry was positively affected due to Covid-19 pandemic as people stayed at home and cook for themselves at home.

Increase in hobby of baking and cooking along with creating new kinds of recipes at home helped surged the sales of stand mixers.

Addition of new functionalities and features, product innovations, and rise in sustainability of stand mixers are back in focus after the pandemic.

The tilt head segment held the largest share

By type, the tilt head segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global stand mixer market, as it allows the top part of the stand mixer to tilt back. However, the bowl lift segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as they have stronger motors and most commonly used for professional grade cooking and baking.

The residential segment dominated the market

By end user, the residential segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global stand mixer market, owing to their use in many households in the western countries. However, the commercial segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, as commercial grade stand mixers are slightly bigger and have more power as compared to residential stand mixers.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market, due to need to simplify the process of making the dough for bakery and confectionary products. However, the global stand mixer market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increase in urbanization and rise in disposable income in the developing countries.

Major market players

Bosch, De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Breville Group Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Electrolux

Panasonic

Newell Brands

Whirlpool corporation

SMEG S.p.A.

Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

