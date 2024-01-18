STANBIC BANK UGANDA IS AWARDED THE BEST BANKING BRAND UGANDA AT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE AWARDS

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanbic Bank Uganda was conferred the "Best Banking Brand, Uganda" for 2023 at the prestigious Global Brand Awards.



The Prestigious Global Brand Awards , an annual event by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) based in England, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries while ensuring that readers are up-to-date on pivotal trends in the realm of branding. In their comprehensive evaluation, Global Brands Magazine considered a range of criteria including financial performance, customer satisfaction, innovation and technology, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), employee satisfaction and development, and many more. Stanbic Bank Uganda emerged distinctively across all these criteria, earning it well-deserved recognition from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director, "We are delighted to recognize Stanbic Bank Uganda as the Best Banking Brand in Uganda. Their commitment to excellence, innovative practices, and strong customer service makes them a standout in the industry. This award reflects their significant contributions and dedication to shaping the future of banking in the region."

Accepting the award, Anne Juuko, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda said: "We are honoured to be recognised as the best banking brand in Uganda. It is a recognition we could only have achieved with the support of our dedicated staff and loyalty of our clients. With the continued support of our stakeholders, we are committed to our purpose of driving Uganda's growth."

ABOUT STANBIC BANK UGANDA

Stanbic Bank Uganda (SBU) is the country's largest commercial bank by assets, income, and customer deposits as of June 2023. The Bank is also an anchor subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), a listed entity on the Uganda Stock Exchange, and a member of the Standard Bank Group (the Group)—Africa's largest lender by assets. The Group operates in 20 African countries and four global financial centers, enjoying a strategic position that enables its purpose of driving growth on the continent, by connecting Africa to select emerging markets as well as pools of capital in developed markets. The group has over 46000 employees and operates more than 1143 branches and over 6600 ATMs across Africa, enabling delivery of a range of services across personal, business, corporate and investment banking segments. The Group's headline earnings for the period ending December 2022 (FY22) were R34.2 billion. Return on equity (ROE) improved to 16.4%, Net asset value grew by 10% while market capitalisation was R284 billion (USD17 billion). The group's largest shareholder is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest bank, with a 20.1% shareholding. In addition, Standard Bank Group and ICBC share a strategic partnership that facilitates trade and deal flow between Africa, China and select emerging markets. For further information, go to http://www.standardbank.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions, and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 8.5 million visitors and 15 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

