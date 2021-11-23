Stamping Foils Market to Reach US$ 3.10 Bn by 2031; Demand from Array of End-use Industries Fuels Growth, Notes TMR Study

- Increasing popularity of environment-friendly and recyclable stamping carrier films such as the one composed of cellulose acetate to attract demand

- Prospects of continued applications in several other industries to garner growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The expanding applications of stamping foils across a number of end-use industries, including food & beverages, cosmetics, and textile and apparel for a decorative finish on the substrate primarily fuels the growth of the stamping foils market. Foil stamping is a printing technique wherein a metallic or pigmented foil is applied on a surface to create a decorative finish. The process involves use of metal dies combined with heat and pressure for the thin foil film to permanently bond with paper-based substrate. Labels for packaging, banknotes, and greeting cards are some examples where stamping foils are used.

Stamping foils are available in two types: hot stamping foils and cold stamping foils. Hot stamping foils find extensive applications finishing of packaged products such as food, medicine, and high-end luxury goods.

The stamping foils market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Stamping Foils Market – Key Findings of Report

Availability in Varied Finishes Attracts Demand from Several end-use Industries

The use of stamping foils in a multitude of end-use industries such as textile & apparel, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and electronics boosts the stamping foils market. Stamping foils are available in a wide assortment of colors, finishes, and optical effects to impart varied effects. Stamping foil rolls are also available in solid colors in glossy and matte finishes for the desired effect to drive sales. This accounts for the food & beverages and cigarettes segments to account for a significant share of the stamping foils market.

Uptick in Demand from Packaging Sector Fosters Growth

The spurt in the demand for packaged goods during the COVID-19 pandemic created opportunities in the stamping foils market. The shutdown of physical stores to contain the spread of the virus led consumers to switch to online mode of shopping for all needs. Manufacturers in the stamping foils market leveraged the opportunity to add decorative finish using stamping foils to attract sales. This stimulated the stamping foils market.

The expanding practice of using the online channel for gifting for convenience and competitive pricing is stimulating the stamping foils market. Manufacturers of gift articles are increasingly incorporating attractive patterns on packaging of gift articles using stamping foils. The emergence of novel stamping carrier films such as cellulose acetate due to their environment-friendly and recyclable nature provides impetus to the growth of stamping foils market.

Security Feature of Hologram Fuels Adoption

The demand for stamping foils, in particular hot stamping foils for the manufacture of holograms to improve the visual appeal of packaged goods, is fueling the stamping foils market. Product manufacturers use holograms for branding and for brand security, as holograms prevent counterfeit items from being sold under the label of original brands. This is favorable for the growth of the stamping foils market.

The increasing need for security of currency, debit cards, and credit cards is leading to the rising use of holograms. This, in turn, is resulting in an uptick in the demand for hot stamping holographic films.

Stamping Foils Market – Growth Drivers

Extensive demand for stamping foils in applications such as holograms or metallic foil from the packaging sector for light papers, laminated boards, carton boards, plastics, and corrugated boards fuels the stamping foils market

Demand from the food & beverages sector for visual appeal and brand recognition stimulates growth in the stamping foils market

Stamping Foils Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the stamping foils market are ITW Foils, UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, Pura Group, Henan Foils, Arnav Resources Inc., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. Nakai Industrial Co. Ltd., Crown Roll Leaf Inc., and Foilco Limited.

The stamping foils market is segmented as follows;

Stamping Foils Market, by Type

Hot Stamping Foils

Cold Stamping Foils

Stamping Foils Market, by Layer

Carrier Film

Release Layer

Pigment Layer

Metalized Layer

Adhesion layer

Stamping Foils Market, by Carrier Film

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyester

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others (including PVC, BOPET, and BOPP)

Stamping Foils Market, by End-use

Cigarettes and Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Automobiles

Textile & Apparel

Publication & Commercial

Others (including Leather, Currency, and Personal Care)

Stamping Foils Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

