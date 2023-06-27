"STAMOD Revolutionizes Electric Vehicle Design with 24-Hour Turnaround Prototypes: Expands Operations in Michigan and Pune, India to Drive Green Innovation"

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAMOD, a leader in engineering solutions and services, is set to redefine the future of electric vehicle design. The firm announced the launch of a groundbreaking 24-hour turnaround service for electric vehicle designs and prototypes, including battery chargers. This pioneering initiative makes STAMOD the go-to source for anyone seeking swift and precise prototype designs in the rapidly growing green energy space.

STAMOD's expansion of operations into Michigan and India further strengthens its capacity to deliver these services at an unmatched pace. By harnessing the skills and knowledge of over 300 dedicated engineers, STAMOD is poised to push the boundaries of innovation in the electric vehicle industry.

George Molakal, the Director at STAMOD, emphasized the company's vision, stating, "At STAMOD, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our team of 300 engineers is at the forefront of driving new product development and innovation for the electric and green energy space. We are here to accelerate the pace of green innovation, delivering top-notch designs and prototypes with an unprecedented 24-hour turnaround time."

This announcement comes as a beacon of hope for the green energy industry, where the need for rapid innovation is paramount. STAMOD's 24-hour prototype service offers a game-changing solution, enabling rapid advancement in design and technology for electric vehicles and battery chargers.

With their commitment to swift service and cutting-edge designs, STAMOD is well-positioned to become the partner of choice for businesses in the green energy space. For detailed information on STAMOD's services, visit www.stamod.com.

About STAMOD:

STAMOD is a leading provider of engineering solutions and services, dedicated to driving innovation in the green energy industry. With a talented team of over 300 engineers and a strong presence in Michigan and India, STAMOD is transforming the way designs and prototypes are created for the electric vehicle market. STAMOD is a portfolio of ALCOR.

