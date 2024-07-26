StakeWise Launches StakeWise V3 On Gnosis Chain, Creating Staking Marketplace And Permissionless Access To New Liquid Staking Token osGNO

StakeWise V3 deployed on Gnosis Chain eight months after going live on Ethereum mainnet

LONDON, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StakeWise, which provides liquid staking for DeFi natives, solo stakers, and institutions on Ethereum and Gnosis Chain, today releases the latest iteration of its liquid staking protocol, StakeWise V3 ("V3"), on Gnosis Chain. The deployment of Stakewise V3 on Gnosis Chain, which comes less than a year after it went live on Ethereum mainnet, simultaneously created a staking marketplace offering permissionless access to osGNO, a new liquid staking token.

Prior to the launch of V3 on Gnosis Chain, StakeWise had been operating V2 and amassed over 73,000 GNO in deposits, equivalent to approximately 40% of the network's staked assets. GNO is the staking token of Gnosis and the governance token for the GnosisDAO.

Commenting on V3's launch on Gnosis Chain, Kirill Kutakov, Core Contributor and Co-Founder of StakeWise said, "Thanks to StakeWise V3, users and organizations that run own validators no longer face the trade-off between supporting network decentralization and participating in the latest DeFi product - they can do both now. We hope that granting universal access to a liquid staking token and creating an open staking marketplace will lead to a more decentralized and robust network, especially in light of low bond requirements of1 GNO per validator on Gnosis Chain."

Armagan Ercan, Validator Lead at Gnosis added, "We welcome the deployment of StakeWise V3 on Gnosis Chain, as this aligns with our approach towards making Gnosis Chain credibly neutral by having a diverse community of validators. With V3, stakers on Gnosis Chain not only have greater control over their node operations, but will also have access to enhanced rewards."

Liquid staking has become the preferred way to stake digital assets for blockchain users, with over 40% of all ETH and GNO staked in liquid staking protocols. However, such services require stakers to delegate their assets to third-party node operators that service them.

V3 enables any individual or entity running Gnosis Chain validators to receive osGNO tokens for liquid staking while running their own nodes without delegating assets to anyone. V3 also enables the creation of isolated staking pools, known as Vaults, to allow non-custodial delegations by users who cannot run nodes on their own.

As a result, stakers can either run their own nodes or choose from a range of node operators in the Vaults marketplace, picking the best option based on APY, uptime, server infrastructure, and fees. No matter their preference, stakers always have the ability to mint osGNO for liquid staking.

The key features of StakeWise V3 on Gnosis Chain are:

Stake any amount of GNO and earn rewards

Select among different staking pools in the StakeWise Vaults marketplace to find the best GNO staking deals

Mint osGNO for liquid staking

Autocompound GNO rewards into new validators

Unstake at any time (subject to the network exit queue)

Current users of V2 on Gnosis Chain can migrate their sGNO and rGNO tokens to move their staked assets to V3.

The deployment of StakeWise V3 on Gnosis Chain comes on the heels of growing StakeWise adoption on the Ethereum mainnet. MetaMask has recently chosen StakeWise to power its new Pooled Staking service, while Nexus Mutual DAO voted to allocate about 5000 ETH from its treasury to staking with Chorus One using StakeWise.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is developed by a world-class team of leading forces in blockchain and payments. The Gnosis Chain is architected with community ownership, resilience, and credible neutrality at its core. The highly decentralised network is secured by 200K+ validators and 2K+ nodes, across 70 countries and 5 continents.

About StakeWise

StakeWise is a protocol pioneering universal access to liquid staking tokens. Thanks to StakeWise, ordinary users and institutions alike can stake ETH and GNO on any node and in any configuration while keeping their stake liquid via osETH and osGNO tokens. StakeWise launched in 2021 and has amassed over $350M in staked assets to date across Ethereum and Gnosis Chain.