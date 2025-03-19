Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber partners with Aleph to accelerate Global Digital transformation.

The partnership with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber allows Aleph to enter Formula 1, a sport that represents the pinnacle of speed, precision, and high performance, one that brings together the best talent in the world to compete at the highest level. Just like Aleph, F1 is the only truly global platform, uniting audiences across continents and bridging markets with innovation and expertise. With 24 races spanning the globe, F1 mirrors Aleph's commitment to connecting diverse markets and cultures, enabling growth in digital economies worldwide.

For over two decades, Aleph has been breaking barriers, opening new frontiers in digital advertising, and ensuring businesses in every corner of the world have access to the tools they need to succeed. This partnership is a reflection of that mission. Just like an F1 team, Aleph operates in an environment of constant change, requiring adaptability, precision, and a mindset that embraces challenges as opportunities. Whether on the racetrack or in business, the ability to regroup, recalculate, and push forward is what defines champions. Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph, commented: "This partnership is more than a sponsorship; it's a reflection of who we are. Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Aleph share the same relentless drive—always pushing the limits, always innovating, always looking ahead. Just like an F1 team, we thrive in an environment of continuous transformation, where resilience and strategic thinking define success. From overcoming challenges to reaching new heights, we see in Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber a partner that embodies the same values that have fueled Aleph's journey over the years."

Beyond branding, this collaboration represents an opportunity to amplify Aleph's story on a global scale. The world of Formula 1 is not only about racing—it is a space where technology, strategy, and performance come together to create groundbreaking achievements. By aligning with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Aleph strengthens its presence as a key player in the digital economy, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of digital advertising across all markets.

Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Aleph as a partner. Both of our organizations operate in highly competitive and fast-evolving environments, where innovation, precision, and resilience are key. Aleph's vision of empowering businesses across the world through digital transformation aligns perfectly with our commitment to performance and technological excellence; it also reflects our partner-centric approach to the way we do business. We look forward to a dynamic collaboration that reflects our shared values and ambitions."

As Aleph marks its 20th anniversary and continues its mission to expand digital access and create new opportunities for advertisers worldwide, this partnership serves as an affirmation of its truly global approach. The values that drive Aleph—innovation, ambition, and the ability to navigate challenges—are the same qualities that define success in Formula 1, the world where Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber operates. Whether in racing or business, the goal remains the same: to push forward, to lead, and to redefine what is possible.

In the coming months, Aleph and Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber will explore new ways to integrate this partnership, further amplifying its impact across global markets. The road ahead is filled with opportunities, and as in every great race, the only way forward is full speed ahead.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Press contacts

Maria Fernanda Zuloaga- SVP Global Marketing & Education.

press@alephholding.com

About Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts innovating at the Intersection of media and payments. The company connects 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X and others) across 150+ countries, enabling 26,000 advertisers to engage over 3 billion consumers. Localpayment, Aleph's fintech subsidiary, integrates media sales and payment service processing capabilities into a powerful solution for seamless global expansion for its clients while Digital Ad Expert is a premier education platform and offers certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses and governments and NGOs and IGOs such as UNESCO.

About Sauber

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages its Formula One™ team; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel.

The Sauber Group puts sustainability at the heart of its mission; its business, operating under the ISO 14001 environmental management standard, has been carbon neutral since 2011 and the company has achieved the Three-Star level in the FIA Environmental Accreditation Framework.

Since its founding in 1970, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645509/2025_Australian_Grand_Prix___Saturday.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645565/Aleph_Logo.jpg