Stake and Earn with KuCoin's Innovative GemPool Platform

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of GemPool, its innovative new platform that allows users to acquire token airdrops as a reward for staking their crypto assets. This unique product is designed to provide early access to emerging crypto projects while offering rewards for their existing holdings at zero cost. By staking respective tokens in separate pools, users can farm new tokens and gain a foothold in the latest developments within the cryptocurrency market.

GemPool also offers flexible staking terms, allowing users to stake and un-stake their assets anytime within the designated period without lock-up restrictions. This flexibility ensures that users can manage their assets according to their preferences and market conditions. Additionally, GemPool provides zero-cost rewards, enabling users to earn tokens while holding their existing cryptocurrencies. By staking their tokens, users contribute to the growth of promising new projects, supporting innovation and development within the crypto space. With completion of tasks offered, users are eligible to earn multiplier bonus and receive more rewards.

Users can participate by staking KCS, USDT, or other specified assets in designated pools. The rewards are earned according to the respective yields of the pools, ensuring a fair and exciting experience for all users.

For more information on how to participate and the benefits of GemPool, please visit the KuCoin GemPool page .

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 34 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks as one of the top 6 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg