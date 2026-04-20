Stage and Screen unifies global brand to power elite performance travel

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stage and Screen, the specialist travel management company for the Entertainment and Sport industries, has today announced a global brand alignment under the banner of Flight Centre Travel Group's flagship SME business travel division, Corporate Traveller.

It strategically unifies the UK, USA, Canada, and New Zealand under one revitalised brand identity, aligning it with the world-renowned Australian business and positioning the company for significant international growth and enhanced service commitment to customers worldwide.

The rebranding solidifies Stage and Screen's identity as the premier travel partner for organisations that depend on performance. For customers, this unified brand signifies a more consistent and powerful global service network.

It combines deep local expertise with the worldwide resources of its parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, ensuring seamless, high-touch travel management across every continent.

A recent global survey highlighted that nearly 80 per cent of industry clients view a provider's global presence as important, reinforcing the strategy behind this alignment.

Tiziano Galipo, Global Managing Director of Stage and Screen, affirmed the company's direction.

"This is more than a brand refresh. It's a strategic alignment of our global capabilities under one name. Our clients operate on a world stage, and they require a travel partner they can trust that mirrors their global footprint," Galipo said.

"By uniting as one Stage and Screen, we amplify our strength, share our expertise more effectively, and reinforce our promise to deliver performance-enhancing travel, anywhere and everywhere."

For more than 30 years, Stage and Screen has provided specialised travel for industries where logistics are critical, and timing is everything.

"The alignment sharpens this focus, backed by survey data showing over 75 per cent of clients prioritise a travel management company with proven expertise in their specific sector," said Galipo.

"The unified brand will deliver on this expectation with dedicated teams who understand the unique demands of moving production crews, sports teams, and touring artists. Our legacy is built on a performance mindset that helps the best perform at their absolute peak.

"The brand unification will allow us to focus on eliminating logistical hurdles so our clients can concentrate on their moment in the spotlight. Our teams, our experience, and our commitment to excellence are now globally aligned to ensure your people arrive ready to perform."

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