Stafford Capital Partners launches its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford"), a leading international private markets investment and advisory group, has launched Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund V ("SISF V"), its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund.

SISF V has a €1.3bn target and will follow the successful strategy of its predecessor funds by seeking to provide access to a diversified global infrastructure portfolio, with core infrastructure risk predominantly in Europe, North America and Australasia, through LP as well as GP-led secondaries and co-investments; in addition, investors will now also be able to allocate to the fund in USD as well as EUR.

The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation and will actively target energy transition assets while strongly limiting its fossil-fuel related exposure.

Commenting on the SISF V launch, Dr. Ingo Marten, Managing Partner, Stafford Real Assets said:

"The launch of our fifth dedicated infrastructure secondaries fund is a testament to Stafford's ability to offer investors an attractive, diversified infrastructure exposure with stable yield. SISF V will provide global investors with a unique opportunity to tap into attractive risk-adjusted and consistent returns."

Stafford's fourth infrastructure fund, SISF IV closed in August 2022 with €731m in commitments from 33 investors across 13 countries. It stands at 79% deployed with 16 deals in 17 positions as of January 2023. The pace of deployment means that the Stafford team expects to have invested the full fund amount 24 months ahead of schedule.

William Greene, Managing Partner, Stafford Infrastructure added:

"The rate of deployment across our SISF strategies in the last year has been quite swift, on the back of our very pro-active sourcing but also a growing secondaries market. With this new larger capital raise, we are seeking to maintain sufficient dry powder and capitalise on these attractive opportunities."

About Stafford Capital Partners

Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford") is an independent private markets investment and advisory firm with USD 8.1bn in assets under management and advice for more than 170 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, it has a global team of 80+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland, agriculture & food and sustainable private equity through secondaries, primaries, and co-investments. Stafford has been a UN PRI signatory since 2010 and has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. It puts sustainability at the centre of its investment process and implements a well-defined ESG program across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference Number: 225586).

This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to invest in any of Stafford's funds. It is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to invest in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale would be prohibited or to any person not meeting the required investor criteria.

