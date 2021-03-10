Staffbase Announces VOICES 2021

During the free VOICES half day virtual event, attendees will hear from some of the most renowned internal comms and employee experience industry experts, learn best practices from BrewDog's Karen Bates, and get a sneak peek at a new self-assessment tool designed to help communicators strategize, communicate effectively, engage with their audience and optimize communications efforts. The event will also take a deep dive into the latest trends, including the importance of having measurable results, the impact of COVID, digital transformation, and much more.

Taking place 8am - 1pm EST / 1pm - 5pm GMT, session topics and speakers for this conference include:

Keynote: Metrics Matter: Building an IC Strategy that Delivers - Priya Bates , President of Inner Strength Communications Inc.; David Pitre , President at Davis & Company; Neil Griffiths , Head of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion at ERM; and Jeff Corbin , Strategic Internal Communications Consultant

- , President of Inner Strength Communications Inc.; , President at Davis & Company; , Head of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion at ERM; and , Strategic Internal Communications Consultant Brewed For Success: How BrewDog Connected a Global Workforce During the Pandemic - Karen Bates , Group People Director at BrewDog and Alex Smith , Account Executive at Staffbase

, Group People Director at BrewDog and , Account Executive at Staffbase The Rise of Digital Transformation and Why We Need It - Mindy Crane , Senior Communications Direct at Denver International Airport and Peter Mallozzi , Principal Value Consultant at Staffbase

, Senior Communications Direct at International Airport and , Principal Value Consultant at Staffbase 2021 Mission: How to Create a Modern and Strategic Internal Comms Strategy - Frank Wolf , Co-Founder and President at Staffbase and Jeff Corbin , Strategic Internal Communications Consultant

, Co-Founder and President at Staffbase and , Strategic Internal Communications Consultant The Inaugural IC Awards Ceremony - Hosted by Melanie Lanick , Team Lead Customer Experience at Staffbase and Martin Böhringer, CEO and Co-founder at Staffbase

Hosted by , Team Lead Customer Experience at Staffbase and Martin Böhringer, CEO and Co-founder at Staffbase Closing Session: Hosted by Jeff Corbin , Strategic Internal Communications Consultant

For more information about VOICES and to register, visit: https://voices.staffbase.com/en/

About VOICES

VOICES is the #1 conference for internal communications and employee experience. VOICES first came to life in 2019 as the biggest gathering worldwide of internal comms professionals. This thought-provoking, insightful and educational event leaves attendees feeling invigorated, inspired, motivated and up-to-date with the most relevant internal communications trends and best practices. Virtual VOICES 2021 is set to change the future of internal communications for its estimated 1,200 registered attendees from around the world.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a global market leader in mobile-first employee communication platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, London, Munich, and New York City, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 400 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee experience including Adidas, Audi, DHL, Iron Ore Company of Canada, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

