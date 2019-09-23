StackState named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

AI startup StackState named a '2019 Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis' by leading research company, Gartner

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StackState, world's leading monitoring and AIOps platform for hybrid IT, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor based on the Sept. 10, 2019 report titled, "Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis" by Padraig Byrne, Federico De Silva, Pankaj Prasad, Sanjit Ganguli, Manjunath Bhat, Scott Etkin, Siddharth Shetty, and Josh Chessman at Gartner, Inc.

"Performance analysis vendors are responding to new challenges in monitoring systems with innovations, including wider adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Action, not just reaction, is key to Coolness," Gartner writes.

Fast adoption of modern IT Infrastructures

"This is a solid validation of the rapid change we see in the IT operations landscape with the fast adoption of new infrastructures, including hybrid clouds, containers, and microservices," said Daan Teunissen, CEO StackState. "As organizations move towards these highly dynamic architectures, the requirements for monitoring change dramatically," he explains.

Legacy monitoring vendors are struggling

Gartner points out: "Legacy monitoring vendors are struggling to adapt their products to fit these modern architectures. Old delineations between monitoring tools (such as infrastructure versus network versus application) are breaking down as tools reach across domains. The glue that brings the layers together is innovations in the application of artificial intelligence tools and techniques."

StackState's AI-based platform for faster identification and prediction of IT incidents

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner as an acknowledgment of our proactive approach and leading role in providing real-time visibility across infrastructure, applications and business elements. StackState delivers the intelligence and automation required for organizations to be successful with digital transformation through faster prediction and identification of IT incidents and increased business alignment," Daan said.

Unique 4T Data Model® under the hood

Gartner writes, "StackState's topology views provide users with a graphical display of relationships across IT and business elements, allowing them to view past and possible future topological graphs of the IT landscape and interrelated business processes." The analysts also highlight StackState's highly unique 4T Data Model® and its "ability to ingest multiple data types, tracing and topology across time to capture the state of the IT environment at any given point in time." This enables organizations' digital transformation through:

Faster identification of root causes

Pre- and post-assessment of code deployments

Insight into the business impact of IT changes

Predictive analytics

StackState expands in the U.S.

This recognition is the latest in a series of announcements made by StackState in recent months. In June, StackState announced it had won $5 million in funding to expand and innovate in the U.S.

About StackState

StackState is the leading monitoring and AIOps platform for hybrid IT. The platform combines and analyzes metrics, logs, events, and data beyond typical monitoring data, like Google Analytics, CMDBs, CI/CD tools, service registries, automation, and incident management tools. The 4T Data Model® is the core of StackState's monitoring and AIOps platform and the main driver for all real-time monitoring, automation, and predictive capabilities. It combines big data, artificial intelligence, and topology visualization to instantly pinpoint the root cause of (predicted) incidents and improve business alignment. The platform helps organizations make better decisions faster and avoid high severity outages while utilizing their current IT investments.

StackState's growing customer list encompasses a range of industries — from finance, telecom, to managed service providers — and includes global enterprises like IBM Global Services, Vodafone, KPN Telecom, and ABN AMRO Bank, as well as local innovators, such as NS International and Schuberg Philis

