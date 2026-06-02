Stablecoin remittance app YouSend goes live in UK after $1m in transactions during silent beta, US and EU to follow

UK FCA-registered - Small Payment Institution

Processes 95% of transfers in under two minutes

Backed by Digital Currency Group, no public funding round announced

Targets $11.46bn UK international remittance market

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YouSend, a cross-border remittance platform built on stablecoin settlement infrastructure, has formally launched in the UK and Canada following a private beta in which it processed over $1 million in transactions through referral-only growth.

The company holds regulatory approvals in all operating markets: FCA Small Payment Institution (UK, FRN: 929371), FINTRAC Money Services Business (Canada, M24631755), and International Money Transfer Operator licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria - triple-jurisdiction compliance secured before public launch.

YouSend's stablecoin settlement model replaces the prefunded float that underlies most legacy remittance services. Where traditional operators hold destination-currency cash reserves, creating settlement delays outside banking hours and hidden FX margin, YouSend settles via stablecoins, enabling near-real-time delivery regardless of the time or day. In private beta, 95 per cent of transactions completed in under two minutes; the company now reports an average settlement time of under 15 seconds across more than 10,000 transactions.

The UK international remittance market reached $11.46 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow at 2.2 per cent annually through 2028. The average mobile app cost to send money to Africa ranges from 5 to 9 per cent, well above the UN SDG 10.c target of 3 percent by 2030. YouSend's architecture is designed to address that gap structurally, not cosmetically.

"The prefunded float model has made cross-border remittance slow and expensive for decades. Stablecoin settlement changes the physics of the problem."

- Adeoye 'Oye' Ojo, Co-Founder, YouSend

The company is backed by Digital Currency Group, CMT Ventures, Blockwall, CoinSwitch Ventures, Musha Ventures, and angel investor Pule Taukobong. No external funding round has been announced.

"Cross-border remittances remain one of the strongest real-world applications for stablecoins. YouSend combines regulatory credibility with a clear focus on speed, reliability, and customer experience, all critical to building enduring financial infrastructure."

- Pratyush Shah, Head of Investments, CoinSwitch Ventures.

YouSend is available on the App Store and Google Play. Transfers are live from the UK and Canada to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania.

About YouSend

YouSend is an FCA-regulated, stablecoin-powered money transfer app for African immigrants in the UK and Canada. Backed by Digital Currency Group and CMT Ventures, it delivers transfers to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania in seconds, with transparent pricing and 24/7 live human support.

Press Contact

hello@weareitan.com

More details: https://yousend.co/press

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