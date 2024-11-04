STAAR Surgical™ and Lucy Bronze, MBE See Eye to Eye on Vision Correction

Women's football star benefits on and off the pitch from EVO ICL™ vision correction procedure

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® lenses (EVO ICL™) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, is proud to announce a collaboration with women's international football player Lucy Bronze, MBE. She's gained global recognition as a "serial winner" and has now chosen a winning strategy by selecting STAAR Surgical to improve her vision with leading vision correction procedure: EVO ICL.

Bronze has won five Champions League titles and has been one of her country's strongest performers since her senior team debut in 2013. Since then, she's won every domestic football honor in her country during spells with several teams, and she has also lived abroad to play for clubs in other countries. In addition, Bronze was named the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Player of the Year and The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2020.

"I've won the Euros and five champions leagues, but I always had that worry on the pitch that my contact lenses might fall out, and mid-game, it has actually happened. Not to mention the dry eyes, uncomfortable lens fits and daily hassles," said Bronze. "I realised I needed to tackle my vision. EVO ICL has been a procedure that changed my life completely, and my biggest regret is literally the fact that I didn't do it sooner."

EVO ICL is great for patients who are tired of the hassles of glasses and contacts and want to upgrade their vision with a quick, easy, and long-term vision correction solution. The EVO ICL procedure is a same-day surgery, so patients are typically back to their usual routines without delay.

Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical, states, "Lucy Bronze is a champion on the football pitch, and we are proud to have her as the newest champion of EVO ICL. STAAR's innovative EVO ICL procedure has changed her eyesight, her game, and her life."

EVO ICL is a clinically proven implantable lens that treats patients with mild to severe shortsightedness (myopia) with or without astigmatism. With EVO ICL, the natural lens remains intact. A small, soft, biocompatible lens, EVO ICL is positioned inside the eye, between the iris (coloured part of the eye) and the natural lens. The procedure is usually completed in 20-30 minutes and does not induce dry eye syndrome. 1,2

EVO ICL has been approved, marketed, and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists in countries throughout Europe, North America, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a STAAR patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO ICL procedure again.3 Over 3,000,000 ICLs have been distributed globally.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable lenses for the eye. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL," which includes the EVO ICL™ product line. More than 3,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.evoicl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.staar.com.

Important Safety Information for EVO/EVO+ ICL

Implantation of the EVO/EVO+ ICL is a surgical procedure, and as such, carries potentially serious risks. The EVO/EVO+ ICL is designed for the correction/reduction of up to -20 diopters (D) of nearsightedness with up to 6 D of astigmatism for patients who are 21 to 60 years of age. Before considering EVO/EVO+ ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about the procedure, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit DiscoverICL.com.

