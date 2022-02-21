- Caverion Corporation Investor News 21 February 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EET

- St1 and Caverion deepen their cooperation at nearly 400 Shell and St1 stations in Finland

HELSINKI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is taking the responsibility for property management, maintenance of cooling and refrigeration equipment and remote management of nearly 400 Shell and St1 petrol stations in Finland. The aim of the cooperation is to develop St1's maintenance operations and to improve energy efficiency through timely investments.

"With this partnership agreement, we aim for further progress in St1's maintenance operations and we are confident that Caverion will be able to meet our key development needs. Caverion's extensive expertise helps us not only in terms of maintenance; it helps us to improve energy efficiency as well. This long-term agreement is strategically important for us," says Paula Puotiniemi, Network Manager at St1 Oy.

Caverion has been responsible for maintaining the cooling and refrigeration equipment at St1's distribution stations for many years. As the cooperation deepens, Caverion's Finland-wide service network will continue to be responsible for the maintenance and modernisation of St1's refrigeration technology.

With the new agreement, the partnership will now extend to include property management, 24/7 help desk, various advisory services as well as remote management.

"We are delighted that our partnership with St1 is expanding to include new services. Our mutual trust and excellent cooperation with St1's network of service providers help us to ensure a consistent operating model and a successful customer experience at nearly 400 petrol stations nationwide," says Laura Karotie, Vice President, Managed Services at Caverion Finland.

Energy efficiency and renewable energy alternatives are at the heart of all St1 property modernisations. Remote management of properties and new refrigeration solutions are part of Caverion's service package to improve energy efficiency.

St1's distribution network includes both automated stations and service stations with shops and restaurants, as well as distribution points for heavy goods vehicles. The network comprehensively serves all road users.

St1 Nordic Oy is an energy group whose vision is to be the leading producer and seller of CO2-aware energy. The Group researches and develops economically viable, environmentally sustainable energy solutions. St1 focuses on fuels marketing activities, oil refining and renewable energy solutions such as waste-based advanced biofuels and industrial wind power. The Group has 1250 St1 and Shell branded retail stations in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Headquartered in Helsinki, St1 employs currently more than 1000 people. www.st1.com

Paula Puotiniemi, Network Manager, St1 Oy

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland

