St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Countries

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- For the fifth consecutive year, St Kitts and Nevis has topped rankings for offering the strongest passport amongst all Caribbean nations that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes. According to data from the International Air Transport Association, holders of the St Kitts and Nevis passport can travel to 157 countries. Despite the pandemic, citizens of the dual-island nation can travel to more countries than last year.

Aside from offering the strongest Caribbean CBI passport, St Kitts and Nevis also outranked other countries that offer the programme, including Montenegro, Turkey and Vanuatu. Globally, St Kitts and Nevis was classified as the world's 24th strongest passport, surpassing larger and more developed nations.

"We are proud to hold the position of the strongest citizenship by investment passport in the Caribbean for the fifth consecutive year," said Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit. "It once again underlines the strong offering of the St Kitts and Nevis passport and Citizen By Investment programme, as well as recognising our ability to be agile and to adapt and innovate. This year, for example, introducing new alternative investment options, digitalising applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, and introducing a limited time offer, whilst continuing to apply the highest standards of due diligence."

With over three decades of experience within the investment migration realm, St Kitts and Nevis has particularly attracted Middle Eastern investors who are looking for a trusted route to second citizenship. The programme is renowned as a 'Platinum Standard' brand with one of the fastest processing times globally making it the preferred destination for time-pressed businessmen and women. Under the Accelerated Application Process, investors who pass the vetting procedure can gain citizenship within 60 days.

"The Middle East has long since been an established market for the CBI industry. From geopolitical tensions to limited travel opportunities, acquiring a second citizenship is a necessity rather than a luxury," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners. "The economic fallout of the pandemic is only exacerbating these factors making it even more crucial to have access to an alternative citizenship."

St Kitts and Nevis also offers one of the most family-friendly programmes in the industry, understanding the importance of keeping loved ones together. Under its programme, applicants can add a wide range of dependants in their application including siblings and grandparents. Furthermore, the dual-island nation has extended a limited time offer due to vast popularity. The temporary discount allows families of up to four invest $150,000 – the same price as an individual applicant – under the Sustainable Growth Fund route. The fund option is acclaimed as the fastest route to second citizenship.

+447867942505, pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners