St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister to Promote Citizenship by Investment in Dubai, UAE

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endless lockdowns, travel restrictions and the suspension of temporary visas by several countries during the pandemic motivated high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) in particular to seek alternative citizenship. Due to this increase in demand, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Prime Minister will promote the Federation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and engage in meetings to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries during his stay.

As doubts about capital controls, higher taxation, and political disruption grow, CBI Programmes aid Middle Eastern investors and entrepreneurs ensure security and mobility for themselves and their families. St Kitts and Nevis has remained a top destination for CBI amongst Middle Eastern clients for several decades. Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the longest-standing option in the market and with nearly four decades of experience.

According to a Financial Times publication, St Kitts and Nevis ranks as the best CBI Programme of 2021. It is also recognised for having the most extensive offering in the Caribbean for visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations. Presently, St Kitts and Nevis citizens can travel to over 160 countries and territories across seven continents without limitations of extensive pre-departure paperwork.

Prime Minister Harris is also expected to participate in St Kitts and Nevis' National Day ceremony in Dubai on November 16th, 2021. Moreover, his delegation, which includes Les Khan, the nation's Citizenship by Investment Unit's CEO, and Justin Hawley, the country's Ambassador to the UAE, will participate in several bilateral meetings and engage with citizens of the Federation residing in the region.

"The arrival of COVID-19 nearly two years ago triggered a range of global trends – some predicted, and some unforeseen – as people radically re-evaluated their life plans. One major trend that saw rise was individuals exploring options for second citizenship across the world," said Les Khan, the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Unit. "To better facilitate our Middle Eastern brothers and sisters and families looking for security, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit has a limited time offer on its Platinum Standard CBI Programme."

The temporary offer, which expires at the end of 2021, enables families of up to four to acquire citizenship for $150,000 rather than $195,000. Only applicants who pass the rigorous due diligence procedure can make the investment and qualify for citizenship. Investors can include a wide range of dependants who are family members as a part of their application process.

