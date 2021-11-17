St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris Connects with Middle Eastern Business Community

The private event, in collaboration with CS Global Partners , was attended by CEO of the firm Micha Emmett and several high-ranking officials including the CEO of St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Unit, Les Khan, and recently appointed Ambassador to the UAE, Justin Hawley.

The prestigious event, which saw over 200 CBI agents attend, marks the first time Prime Minister Harris has travelled to the city in three years. Travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made invaluable face-to-face meetings difficult. However, It has always been a high priority for the Harris administration to keep updated with on-the-ground agents to ensure the programme's continued to success.

Funds generated under the programme's Sustainable Growth Fund, hailed as the fastest route to second citizenship, are channelled back into the betterment of the nation, including areas such as healthcare, education, and tourism. During the event, PM Harris highlighted some of the areas that CBI has helped to develop including the agriculture and manufacturing sector and how agents play such a vital role.

"We need you, our citizens here, to contribute to the development of our beautiful country," said Prime Minister Harris.

PM Harris also highlighted how the country remains a top destination for Middle Eastern investors considering second citizenship: "Among developed countries like USA and UK, St Kitts and Nevis continued a top destination for CBI for Middle Eastern clients in the last several decades."

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is globally regarded as the industry's 'Platinum Standard'. As the longest-standing programme in operation, St Kitts and Nevis has decades of experience unfounded anywhere else on the market. The evolution of the programme over the years has ensured that it takes into consideration the changing needs of clients. It is one of the reasons why the programme has been ranked as the world's best by the Financial Times PWM magazine.

"Citizenship by Investment is the number 1 programme after year by year in the world," PM Harris added.

