ST Engineering iDirect Selected for Phase Two of Indonesia's Satria-1 Satellite Network Expansion

Advanced, future-proof technology and rapid deployment builds on Phase One's success, further expanding connectivity across Indonesia's remote regions

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has been selected for the Phase Two expansion of Indonesia's Satria-1 satellite network, following the successful completion of Phase One which involved the deployment of ST Engineering iDirect's next-generation hub infrastructure to enable connectivity across the Indonesian Archipelago.

ST Engineering iDirect's advanced technology, combined with its seamless collaboration with local partner PT Bis Data Indonesia (Bignet) and rapid deployment, were critical factors in securing its continued role in Indonesia's national initiative to provide high-speed internet to underserved regions.

The Phase Two expansion will deploy an additional 26Gbps of capacity via new gateways in Timika, Manokwari, and Jayapura. The enhanced satellite network will enable greater access to critical services such as education and healthcare, impacting up to approximately 150,000 public service points, including 93,900 schools and 3,700 healthcare centers.

This builds on Phase One where ST Engineering iDirect's Dialog platform, with advanced next-generation DCR/DBR infrastructure, was deployed to deliver robust and scalable connectivity for approximately 45 million Indonesians who previously lacked internet access. In addition to addressing current connectivity gaps, the Dialog platform was also designed to support the evolving demands of Indonesia's digital infrastructure transformation.

John Arnold, Regional Vice President of Asia Sales at ST Engineering iDirect, said, "Our commitment to supporting Indonesia's connectivity goals is demonstrated by our rapid deployment of the first gateway for Satria-1. Leveraging our proven technology and future-proof platform, the project is laying the groundwork to ensure that even the most remote regions of the country are connected to essential services, today and in the future. We are proud to be at the forefront of Indonesia's ambitious efforts to bridge the digital divide and look forward to strengthening our collaboration with PT Bis Data Indonesia."

Nicolas Tannady, CEO of PT Bis Data Indonesia, highlighted the importance of the advanced technology in the project's success, "The success of Phase One demonstrates the power of our partnership with ST Engineering iDirect. Their innovative and proven technology, along with their rapid deployment capabilities, have been pivotal in achieving Indonesia's connectivity goals. We are confident that Phase Two will continue to build on this momentum, further positioning Indonesia for the future of satellite communications."

The Satria-1 satellite, launched in 2023 with a capacity of 150Gbps, is one of Asia's largest satellites and is pivotal to Indonesia's mission to close the digital divide. With aggressive deployment timelines set by the government, ST Engineering iDirect's infrastructure provides the flexibility, scalability, and performance required to support diverse connectivity needs across the country.

It also lays the groundwork for future migration to Intuition, ST Engineering iDirect's standards-based, cloud-native next-generation ground system, ensuring a future-ready solution that can meet Indonesia's growing demands for satellite services.

