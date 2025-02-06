ST Engineering iDirect Demonstrates Public Safety Connectivity with Verizon Frontline at Super Bowl LIX

Revolutionizing emergency response through cutting-edge satellite technology

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, will be showcasing its pivotal role in advancing public safety solutions through its partnership with Verizon Frontline, an advanced network and technology built for first responders, at an exclusive event for public safety officials to be held ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Hosted by Verizon Frontline, the event will highlight its range of innovative solutions designed to deliver vital connectivity in emergency scenarios. Powered in part by ST Engineering iDirect's state-of-the-art satellite communication technology, Verizon Frontline's advanced tactical assets on display include:

Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle which is equipped with private 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB), mobile edge compute, and multiple backhaul options;

Satellite Picocell on Trailer (SPOT) which supports up to 400 users with satellite backhaul and WiFi access;

Off-Grid, Cross-Communications Network (OXEN) trailer that offers 5G UWB, 4G LTE, satellite backhaul, and solar or generator power capabilities;

Tactical Command Center that provides multiple critical communications options in a large secured workspace for 25 First Responders.

These assets, along with others on display, demonstrate how satellite-enabled connectivity ensures reliable and interoperable communications during disasters, emergencies and large-scale events, providing public safety officials a firsthand view of how satellite-enabled connectivity is transforming emergency response and public safety. The demonstration coincides with heightened safety measures in New Orleans, underscoring the importance of robust, dependable communication networks.

Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President Americas at ST Engineering iDirect, emphasized the impact of the company's contributions, "Our satellite technology is a critical enabler of Verizon's mission to provide reliable, seamless connectivity for first responders when it matters most. Our long-standing partnership with Verizon is a testament to how innovation in satellite communications can enhance public safety preparedness on a significant scale."

Stuart Burson, Director Verizon Satellite Solutions Group, said, "The integration of ST Engineering iDirect's satellite solutions enables us to deliver unparalleled connectivity to first responders, ensuring they remain operational under all circumstances. Together, we are redefining what's possible in public safety communications."

Developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies, Verizon Frontline has been integral to emergency preparedness. In 2024 alone, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team was deployed nearly 900 times across the U.S.

For more information about ST Engineering iDirect and its collaboration with Verizon Frontline, visit https://www.vzwtechnologies.com/super-bowl-tours/2025-assets-tour

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net .

