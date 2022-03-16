SSI SCHAEFER and Nahdi Medical Company launch the Middle East's first Automated Pharmaceutical Distribution Center facility in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH，Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI SCHAEFER, the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, in cooperation with Nahdi Medical Company, the Kingdom's largest pharmaceutical retail chain, announced the implementation of the country's first world-class pharmaceutical system in March 2022. In the heart of Jeddah's industrial zone, the new facility significantly increases the country's logistics capacity and preparedness for safe and reliable pharmaceutical distribution.

Nahdi Distribution Center in Jeddah (IMDAD) is the Kingdom's first-ever automated pharmaceutical facility and falls in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to turn the Kingdom into a global logistics hub and create a long-term investment environment in the industrial and logistics sector.

Covering an area of 250,000 sqm, the facility features temperature-controlled logistics, flexible distribution center and automated order fulfillment using cutting-edge technology and systems to support Nahdi to guarantee medical security in accordance with the latest international standards & SFDA best practice regulations. Powered by SSI Schaefer technology, the facility was developed in cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" as the first smart distribution center in the retail sector for Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

IMDAD is designed to handle an annual 200 million units of medical products alone. This is an unprecedented feat and is made possible by SSI Schaefer's state-of-the-art SSI Cuby shuttle technology in combination with conventional Pick-by-Light picking consolidated by an intelligent system infrastructure. With automation, IMDAD can move up to 600 shipping totes containing more than 10,000 order lines per hour of operation. The SSI Schaefer scope of supply comprises an impressive range of subsystems from receiving and product decanting, SSI Cuby supported Goods-to-Person and Pick-by-Light Picking, conveyor technology, automatic tote closing, labelling, and strapping to sortation and presentation for shipping. The whole solution is controlled and managed by SSI Schaefer's logistics software WAMAS®.

In addition to the storage capacity of the SSI Cuby Goods-to-Person and Pick-by-Light areas of 37,260 and 25,600 tote locations to support the picking of slow and fast moving products respectively, the SSI Schaefer scope also included extensive pallet storage to support the storage and picking of medical appliances, returns handling and other related processes. These areas also involve extensive pallet storage and picking for big & bulky items and medical appliances zones, return handling and other processes. These storage areas incorporate a special channel system using an automatic SSI Orbiter® system with specific picking tunnels to enhance the performance, selective racking system, pallet flow racking system, shelving, multi-tier shelving system with high standard steel structure and carton live storage system.

"In a climate which has a lot of uncertainty, modern automated material handling solutions are becoming the trend and way to move forward for many businesses. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, we see the benefits being amplified throughout the supply chain. Through the understanding of operations and processes, complete data, performance analysis and design consultancy, the technology and innovation provided by SSI Schaefer allows Nahdi to assure higher efficiency standards, accurate reporting, and quality customer service, " said Ayman ALA'mar, GM at SSI Schaefer Saudi Arabia.

Apart from the hardware, the SSI Schaefer supplied WAMAS® Warehouse Management System provides real-time tracking of the goods. Aside from fulfilling Nahdi's vision to provide world-class services, it moreover allows them to efficiently track, trace and move their goods batch controlled and FEFO (First Expiry, First Out), to assure integrity, productivity, and performance effectiveness and to have accurate records that ensure all goods are accounted for and deter pilferage.

Nahdi Medical Company CEO Eng. Yasser Joharji sums up the successful cooperation: "The vision of IMDAD stems from Nahdi's unyielding commitment towards achieving Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development Program's targets of creating and improving the performance of logistics hubs across the Kingdom. SSI Schaefer has played an integral role in bringing this vision to life through equipping IMDAD with the latest technologies that would not only support us in providing world-class services but would also assure higher efficiency standards, accurate reporting, and quality customer service. We convey our heartfelt gratitude to the SSI Schafer team, who have tirelessly supported us throughout all phases of this project. The launch of IMDAD will mark a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming the most loved and trusted partner to our guests - a milestone reaffirming our commitment towards serving millions of guests across the Kingdom in the most efficient way possible."

Nahdi Medical Company CSCO Eng. Raed Monagel also added: "IMDAD will be the largest logistics Distribution Center in the Middle East in the pharmaceutical industry designed to guarantee medical security in accordance with the latest international systems and to reflect Nahdi's role as an effective partner in supporting Vision 2030. With SSI Schaefer's vast experience in the region, on-the-ground engineering and after sales capabilities to provide complete solutions, adding value to its customer's specific needs and benefits, Nahdi Medical Company can make this grand vision a reality."

SSI Schaefer Group – Company Profile

The SSI Schaefer Group is the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions. With headquarters located in Neunkirchen (Germany), SSI Schaefer employs approximately 10,000 associates globally, along with seven domestic and international production sites, and approximately 70 worldwide operative subsidiaries. Across six continents, SSI Schaefer develops and implements innovative industry-specific answers to its customers' unique challenges. As a result, it plays a key role in shaping the future of material handling.

SSI Schaefer designs, develops, and manufactures systems for warehouses and industrial plants. Its portfolio includes manual and automated solutions for warehousing, conveying, picking, and sorting, plus technologies for waste management and recycling. In addition, SSI Schaefer is now a leading provider of modular, regularly updated software for in-house material flows. Its software team, with a headcount more than 1,100, develops high-performance applications, and provides customers with in-depth advice on the intelligent combination of software with intralogistics equipment. The SSI Schaefer IT offering, including its own WAMAS® and SAP products, delivers seamless support for all warehouse and material flow management processes. Solutions from SSI Schaefer improve the productivity and efficiency of customer organizations – not least through the highly precise monitoring, visualization, and analysis of operational metrics for proactive intralogistics management.

SSI Schaefer offers highly sophisticated, turnkey systems. As an international player, it can deliver one-stop solutions to all four corners of the earth. Its comprehensive portfolio encompasses design, planning, consulting, and customer-specific aftersales services and maintenance.

For more information, please visit https://www.ssi-schaefer.com

About Nahdi Medical Company (Nahdi)

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with a growing healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,151 stores in 144 cities in Saudi Arabia, including two polyclinics and seven express clinics.

Serving more than 30 million Guests yearly, Nahdi's Guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 35 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include being consistently ranked Top 20 "Great Place to Work" in Asia & KSA since 2014 and 'Best Community Development Award at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards' in 2018.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests' lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

