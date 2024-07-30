SquaredFinancial elevates its brand identity, revealing enhanced logo

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading fintech firm SquaredFinancial has been through major transformation in the last year, setting the right pace towards successful business. Embarking on the next phase of growth, SquaredFinancial is proud to reveal its new visual identity, a significant rebranding initiative, reflecting the new era of evolution that the company has been recently embracing. While preserving the essence and carrying the legacy of the old logo, the new visual identity, showcased below, highlights a progressive, dynamic, and modern feel, and embodies SquaredFinancial's renewed sense of energy and optimism.

SquaredFinancial elevates its brand identity, revealing its enhanced logo

With more than two decades of expertise, SquaredFinancial has set itself as an innovator in the fintech industry, keeping up with the current pace of technological evolution. Its Founder and CEO, Philippe Ghanem, along with his team, believes in delivering smart solutions that cater to investors' evolving financial needs. "Being in the industry since 2005, we have experienced the changes it underwent. Thanks to our expertise, we are among the key players that keep on shaping the industry landscape", Ghanem commented. "A strong brand identity is the foundation of a robust business. It serves as the core upon which customer loyalty and trust are built. As we need to evolve to meet our customers' needs, so does the brand. SquaredFinancial's new brand identity represents our evolution with a more futuristic approach, and taking our identity to the next level is linked to the extensive expertise we bring, and the quality of service and innovation in the products we wish to cater to our clients and partners. I hope our community likes it as much as we did."

Drosoula Hadjisavva, Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "With the aim to honor SquaredFinancial's past achievements and legacy, we preserved the brand color palette and visual icon, revealing a smooth and fresh brand makeover, reflecting our strategy towards a new progressive direction, a promising future and what's coming up next.

Having a client-centered approach, user experience is one of our main concerns, and following the latest brand trends is essential. This milestone highlights our commitment towards our clients, partners and employees, with regards to our strategic goals to expand into new geographic locations and maintain our high standard of service."

As the company ensures a smooth transition of its rebranding across all touchpoints, it is keen to maintain high quality service and support for all its stakeholders. The updated branding will be rolled out across all SquaredFinancial platforms in the coming weeks.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes.

