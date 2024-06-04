SQream Wins 2024 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellyx, now celebrating 10 years of thought leadership and analysis dedicated to digital transformation, today announced that SQream has won the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award.

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading-edge vendors that are driving it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace.

To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching.

Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

"We are honored to receive the Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx," said Ami Gal, CEO and Co-founder of SQream. "This recognition underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of big data analytics. Our team's dedication to creating solutions that enable enterprises to unlock deeper insights from their data faster and more efficiently is truly remarkable. We will continue to innovate and provide transformative technology that drives real business value for our clients."

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page.

About SQream:

SQream specializes in data processing and analytics acceleration, revolutionizing the way organizations approach big data analytics and AI/ML workloads with its unique GPU-patented SQL engine. SQream's solutions are designed to meet the needs of enterprises grappling with massive or complex datasets, offering unparalleled performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Tailored for industries ranging from finance to telecommunications, SQream empowers businesses to unlock actionable insights from their data with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

