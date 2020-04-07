SQream Offers Free Licenses to Organizations Using Data Analytics to Fight the Coronavirus

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, provider of SQream DB for accelerated analytics on massive data stores, today announced that as part of their effort to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, they are offering free licenses of SQream DB to qualified healthcare and government organizations on the frontlines of the push to defeat coronavirus.

SQream DB enables organizations to rapidly analyze massive amounts of data which is being mined to find a better means of diagnosis and a potential treatment, vaccine and cure. SQream DB simplifies and accelerates the ability to analyze massive amounts of data. SQream DB has already been successfully implemented at a large cancer research center to accelerate the analysis of genome data for cancer research. Thanks to the database's powerful GPU-based technology and unique architecture, up to 1 PB of human genome sequences were analyzed significantly faster than with previous methods.

This is a game-changer where a day or a week can make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives. From terabytes to petabytes and more, SQream DB helps organizations quickly carry out detailed analytics queries over massive amounts of data, homing in on crucial information that researchers can use to attain more accurate conclusions.

"Data scientists are accumulating a massive amount of data in an effort to better understand how the virus spreads and the ability to analyze this information can be limited by processing speeds," said Ami Gal, CEO and co-founder of SQream. "We are now enlisting SQream in the effort to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus. We are offering SQream free of charge to qualified healthcare and government organizations at the forefront of seeking solutions to this global calamity to help them to rapidly analyze more of their data and to get results faster."

About SQream

SQream develops and markets SQream DB, designed to obtain unparalleled analytic insights from massive data stores. Global enterprises and solution vendors use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and in the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech.

