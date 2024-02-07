SQream Announces Strategic Integration for Powerful Big Data Analytics with Dataiku

Users will be able to leverage the power of both platforms for big data ML, Generative AI, and analytics projects

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, the scalable GPU data analytics platform, announced today a strategic integration with Dataiku, the platform for everyday AI. This collaboration brings together SQream's best-in-class big data analytics technology with Dataiku's flexible and scalable data science and machine learning (ML) platform. This collaboration between SQream and Dataiku offers a comprehensive solution for efficiently generating big data analytics and business insights. Users can now harness SQream's analytics capabilities within the flexible and governed Dataiku environment. The integration allows users to seamlessly explore, prepare, and transform large datasets within SQream. Dataiku's intuitive visual interface incorporates custom SQL queries or languages like Python and R through Dataiku's code recipes. Advanced features allow for building, testing, and deploying machine learning models, along with automation tools for workflow orchestration and Generative AI.

SQream's acclaimed data analytics technology accelerates the processing and analysis of massive datasets, integrating seamlessly with Dataiku to enhance end-to-end data science workflows. This integration facilitates collaboration, streamlining communication and knowledge sharing between data scientists, analysts, and business users. SQream's efficient GPU resource utilization leads to cost savings, ensuring high-performance analytics without extensive hardware investments. The combined solution offers unmatched scalability, enabling businesses to handle growing data volumes without compromising performance.

"Our collaboration with Dataiku marks a significant step forward in the evolution of big data analytics," said Ami Gal, SQream's CEO and Co-founder. "Together, we are equipping organizations with the capabilities to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling them to make informed decisions faster than ever before. This integration underscores our dedication to delivering high-performance analytics solutions that drive business success by allowing users to leverage the power of both platforms for their big data and ML needs."

"The integration of SQream with Dataiku uniquely positions us to serve a broad spectrum of industries and their varied analytics needs," stated Abhi Madhugiri, VP of Technology Alliances, Dataiku. "This collaboration combines our versatile data science platform, suitable for all expertise levels, with SQream's powerful analytics, reinforcing our commitment to equip organizations with innovative technologies for smarter, faster data-driven decisions."

About SQream:

SQream specializes in data processing and analytics acceleration, revolutionizing the way organizations approach big data analytics and AI/ML workloads with its unique GPU-patented SQL engine. SQream's solutions are designed to meet the needs of enterprises grappling with massive or complex datasets, offering unparalleled performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Tailored for industries ranging from finance to telecommunications, SQream empowers businesses to unlock actionable insights from their data with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

