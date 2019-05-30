Sqills Working With RDG to Transform Rail Travel for Passengers Across the UK

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sqills, the Dutch provider of the premier inventory, ticketing and reservation platform for the rail and bus industry, will implement its SaaS platform (S3 Passenger) for rail services in Great Britain. This marks one of the major innovation projects in the rail industry in Britain offering railway passengers more options and flexibility with a modernized inventory platform.

All train operators in the United Kingdom are member of the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). The goal of RDG is to deliver a better railway for passengers and Great Britain. The implementation of the S3 Passenger platform will cover all seat reservation related functions for all rail services across the country.

The 18-month implementation project to replace the existing national reservation system (NRS) supports ongoing work by RDG and its members to improve rail services for customers.

Pan-European booking functionality

Long-distance rail is emerging as an increasingly efficient and popular mode of transportation. A critical factor inhibiting the mainstream adoption of long-distance rail is that operators are not using similar reservation standards.

By allowing a carrier to connect multiple inventory systems of partner carriers, S3 Passenger enables the seamless distribution of inventory that is not held in the carrier's own inventory system.

By next year, 21 train operators in Great Britain will use S3 Passenger and are technically able to connect their own (and each other's) inventories with other S3 Passenger operators such as Irish Rail, Eurostar, Thalys/IZY, Ouibus, Ouigo and future S3 Passenger users.

This technically enables seamless ticketing for consumers, is an important prerequisite to enable door-to-door travel across Europe and offers consumers easier access to long-distance international train travel with improved usability, services and available destinations. Inevitably, these developments will contribute to a greener environment.

About Sqills

S3 Passenger is the industry-leading SaaS based inventory, ticketing and reservation suite on the market. Thousands out-of-the-box features allow rail and bus users to benefit from proven technology, short time to market and powerful self-service features.

In 2018 S3 Passenger by Sqills processed over 4 billion journey searches and 31.5 million passenger segments. Sqills delivers sales and distribution software solutions for customers like Irish Rail, SNCF/OUIGO, Thalys/IZY, and many others - see Sqills.com for more information.

Related Links

https://sqills.com



SOURCE Sqills