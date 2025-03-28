SprintRay Inc. Announces API Integration with Align Technology's iTero™ Intraoral Scanners to Further Ease Adoption into Chairside Digital Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay, a leader in dental 3D printing, announces a new application programming interface (API) integration with Align Technology's iTero™ intraoral scanners.

The direct integration between iTero™ intraoral scanners and SprintRay's 3D printing ecosystem, including the new Midas Digital Press and advanced restorative materials enhances the feasibility of same-day restorations. Providers can directly import scan data to the SprintRay Cloud by selecting it on the iTero™ prescription form and sending the scan once completed. These steps give access to SprintRay's AI-powered design services and cutting-edge 3D printing technology to facilitate the production of crowns, veneers, and other dental applications.

The Midas Digital Press, combined with next-generation restorative materials, further refines the workflow by delivering stronger, more esthetic, and highly durable printed restorations. This innovation allows dentists to embrace chairside technology with minimal effort, offering high-quality, patient-ready restorations in a single visit.

The collaboration between Align Technology and SprintRay responds to the evolving needs of modern dentistry and patient preferences, providing an efficient alternative to traditional lab-based workflows. As chairside dentistry continues to gain traction, this integration underscores the evolution of digital dental workflows (in-office or lab-based), offering clinicians more clinical options, efficiency and management of patient care.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions including 3D printers and post-processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com .

